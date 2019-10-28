isa Clark, 57, has refereed lacrosse games for 28 years, and before that she had played the game since she was in middle school.
“I played field hockey, basketball and lacrosse,” Clark said. “I’m a baby of five siblings, and we all just were always involved in sports. It just came naturally to me.”
Clark played for the University of Delaware, where she helped her team win two NCAA Division II National Championships and their first Division I national championship in 1983.
Clark said that while lacrosse is a popular sport in Pennsylvania, where she is from, it’s not as well-known in the South. But that is changing, she said.
“(Lacrosse) is growing too fast for the officials to keep up with,” Clark said. She said the sport is having a hard time finding enough officials to cover all the games on the college level.
“People don’t want to spend two hours a day getting yelled at,” Clark said. “That’s a tough sell to get people to come out and be officials.
“It’s a time commitment. Some people say this isn’t worth it because people are screaming at them all the time. How many jobs are there that every decision I make I get yelled at? There needs to be respect for the job. Because there are so few officials in the country, we go anywhere and everywhere.”
Clark said she came to Hickory for the warmer weather and because the area had opportunities to referee lacrosse. “That was my career and I really wanted to pursue what I was doing, so in order to do that, we moved here,” she said.
Clark said her job has led her to Boston, Mass., California and Florida. “As long as you are willing to travel, you can go wherever you want to go.”
Clark also visited Canada and England when she refereed international games, but she no longer participates in those games in order to spend more time with her husband.
“I learned I’m not that great at travelling,” Clark said. “I don’t adjust well. But I did have the opportunity to ref the Under 19 World Championships up in Maryland in 2003. That was a great experience.”
Clark said lacrosse referees are tested on the rules every year as well as required to complete a fitness test.
“There are a lot of things you have to meet to be able to officiate at that level,” she said.
“College (lacrosse) is extremely fast,” Clark said.
Clark said one of the most difficult aspects of refereeing college-level lacrosse is the coaches. “The coaches’ jobs are on the line just as any sport,” she said. “They’re fighting for their team and they are passionate about what they are doing, but sometimes it can get a little heated. It’s a challenge when they question us.”
Clark also faces challenges when it comes to fans of the teams. “My very first game last year was Florida vs Maryland.” Clark said. “The fans (at Florida) are amazingly enthusiastic. Even if you make a call for their team, they’re yelling at you. They don’t like the whistle being blown at all.”
Clark said that to be a referee, one must have thick skin.
“Any aspect of the game — fans, coaches, whatever — you know it’s still fun,” Clark said. “I always say to every person I work with, ‘If you’re not having fun out here, then you shouldn’t be on the field.’”
Clark said she appreciates the flexibility of the job, which allows her to choose her own schedule and keeps her active. “It’s a great way to get out, run around, still be involved in lacrosse if you’re passionate about it and not have to have a commitment every day,” she said.
“I love the game,” Clark said. “I’m passionate about the game, but I want the game to be played in a safe and fair manner. I’m there for the girls.
“In everything in life, it’s all about the team. I really miss my officiating people when I’m not in season. I enjoy getting to know the coaches. I get to run around and be physical.”
Clark no longer plays lacrosse herself, but has found another outlet to stay active and compete.
She competes in triathlons, and after placing fourth at her age group in the 2018 USA Triathlon in Cleveland, Ohio, she earned a spot in the 2019 World Triathlon Grand Final in Switzerland
“I’m so grateful for all the support from my family and friends,” Clark said. “There’s no way I could have done anything without them. There is a bunch of women in this town who are triathletes, and we just support each other.”
Clark finished in the top 25 at the 2019 World Triathlon Grand Final.
“This is what God gave me,” she said. “He created me this way to be made to run around. I feel really blessed.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.