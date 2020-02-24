Larry Hooker, 59, was diagnosed with cancer last year. He said he found assistance at a local nonprofit. Now he is giving back at the same place that gave him a helping hand.
Hooker was at the Greater Hickory Cooperative Christian Ministry when he saw an opportunity to help others by offering haircuts.
“As I was using their (CCM’s) assistance here, I’ve seen multiple people coming and going,” Hooker said. “Some homeless, some wasn’t homeless.
“One day I was asking God to help me focus on where I could give back. As I continued to come here to get assistance, God opened that door and I got better and better, and I got back to where I felt like I could cut some hair.”
Hooker said he was told he was cancer-free in December.
He learned to be a barber as a teen
Hooker said he was 15 when he saw a kid his age cut hair. He asked his friend to show him.
Hooker said his friend didn’t want the competition, so he decided to find a way to teach himself.
Hooker said he got a pair of clippers and started giving people close-cropped haircuts. He would practice techniques as he cut, so he could learn to style hair.
Baseball dreams
Hooker never considered owning his own barbershop. He did, however, have dreams of playing professional baseball.
“I was pretty athletic in all sports, but the one that stood out was baseball,” Hooker said.
Hooker primarily was a pitcher. “I was so good on the mound, when I played in junior high they didn’t have a catcher for me because I threw so hard,” he said.
Hooker said he had an offer from the Baltimore Orioles with a $500,000 signing bonus. All he had to do was stay fit and keep his stats up to solidify a spot on the team. “But I got off track,” he said.
“I started messing and dealing with people that wasn’t good for me,” Hooker said. “I didn’t get on drugs, but I started doing things that I couldn’t keep myself in shape for.
“I didn’t get to enjoy the money that they were going to pay me. I allowed the wrong people to get my attention. I just wanted to be in the ‘in’ crowd. I blew it.”
Hooker started experimenting with drugs soon after losing the opportunity.
The road to sobriety
Today, he said he’s been sober for 20 years.
Hooker started volunteering four months ago at CCM. “It’s just a gift God gave me, so I try to help these guys out,” he said.
Hooker provided his own tools and chair, and CCM provided him with the space.
Hooker is at the ministry on Mondays and Wednesdays for those who can’t afford a haircut.
“I just felt like giving back, because I’ve been on the same side of the fence that some of these homeless guys and homeless women are,” he said. “I’ve never been homeless, thank God, but I have done drugs. Twenty-something years ago I was out in the wilderness, the streets.”
Hooker doesn’t charge for haircuts. He does have a donation jar if people want to offer up some change. He said donations go to purchasing bus tickets for people who have no other means of transportation.
“I’m grateful to do this,” Hooker said. “I don’t get nothing for it. I have had guys offer money and say: ‘Hey man, here. You take a couple dollars,’ and I say: ‘No. This is not what it’s for. God is going to bless me.”’
As he cuts hair, Hooker said, he tries to offer advice to his clients. Some people he sees struggle with drug addiction. “I try to encourage them,” he said.
Hooker said he always tries to give someone the best haircut he can. “I try to give them something nice because when they look in the mirror, I want them to see something nice. I want them to smile. I’ll say: ‘Look at you! Now you’re ready for a job interview,’” he said.
“I just want people to feel better about themselves. Once somebody feels better about themselves then they can do better.”
