Larry Clemmons said the life of a barber has been good for him, but he’s reaching the point where he’s ready to retire from the profession he’s known for more than 60 years.
Clemmons, 80, has owned barbershops across the region and has run Clem’s Barber Shop in Newton for 26 years.
He said he’ll be ready to hang the scissors up once he finds someone to take over the shop.
Clemmons discussed some of his favorite barbershop tall tales, how the profession has changed and his love of golf in a recent interview.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On some of the interesting things he’s heard as a barber:
I heard a lot of things I haven’t heard before.
I had a friend say he could hypnotize a chicken. He passed away. I still don’t know whether it’s true or not.
He’d be here waiting on me when I get here; he had some kind of lie to tell.
He came in here one evening from work. He said, “They called in said a bomb was over there. We’ve been looking for that bomb all evening.”
I asked him, I said: “What are you going to do with it when you find it?”
Just about every barbershop you go in, you’ve got to have some clown around, you know, and they sit around and keep you going.
On the changes he’s seen as a barber over 62 years:
Price is one thing. When I started it was only 75 cents for a haircut.
Now, especially younger kids, they are watching the sports on TV and everything they see on TV, haircut they see on TV, they come in here and want it.
You know, back when I started ... it wasn’t but about two or three different haircuts you could get.
Now they want designs in their head and all that. I don’t even do it no more. It takes so long. You got to be real careful.
On his love of golf:
I only had one (hole-in-one) in about 50 years. Been about 20 years ago.
Oh, it felt good. It felt real good, because one guy in front, I’d already hit it up there (close to the hole), and that broke his heart.
I still got the golf ball.
I’ve been playing golf and just, it’s been part of my life. I’d like to do it a little more.
When I go out and play bad, I want to get back and see what I done wrong, and when I play good, I want to get back to get better.
We have a tournament out in our family reunion. Probably I’ve lost about four times in about 20 years.
So, you know, beating my nephews and cousins and stuff, I really look forward to that.
On what he’ll miss about being a barber when he retires:
Well, not so much the job, but people.
You know, I can’t play golf every day at my age. Just being around people, I believe that’s got something to do with my health.
If I had to sit down and watch TV all the time, I probably wouldn’t last as long.
