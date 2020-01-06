While many people around the world were preparing for the start to a new year, Jessie Bowman was celebrating the beginning of a new century.
The Granite Falls resident turned 100 on Dec. 28.
Bowman was born in Alexander County to two parents who were deaf. He served in World War II, including at the invasion of Normandy and the Battle of the Bulge.
A barber by trade, Bowman went on to start a ministry for the deaf, starting off at First Baptist Church in Granite Falls and later moving to Hickory.
The ministry expanded to Brazil and Germany.
Bowman discussed his service in World War II, his experiences working with the deaf and the important life lessons he’s learned over 100 years.
The following interview has been edited for length and clarity.
On growing up with two deaf parents:
I didn’t notice any difference.
I grew up with (sign language), just like I learned to speak.
I learned to sign, too, but it wasn’t 100 percent because most all deaf people can speak, but you probably wouldn’t understand them.
My mother went deaf when she was about 7 years old from scarlet fever. My dad was born deaf, and he had two brothers that were deaf, too.
Wasn’t no problem learning because they’d go visit the deaf people and we’d go with them and played with the little children.
It just come natural.
On some of his experiences in World War II:
(D-Day) was tough, because the Germans were all dug on the hillside there waiting for us to come on.
There’s one town … Bedford, Virginia, that had 15 soldiers killed within 10 minutes. They got off of the boat and went into the bullets.
We was all scared. It was 500 ships out there and they were firing and the Germans were firing and airplanes. A little bit of a hell.
After we got over (the Rhine River) heading northeast, the SS troopers, Hitler’s strongest men in his army, started giving up, and from then on … civilians welcomed us.
They didn’t necessarily like what Hitler was doing.
It made us feel good. We had a pretty good battle right there over the bridge … that went into Plauen (a town in Germany).
When we got to Plauen, there was one guy in my group had some barber tools. He’d been moving around for some time and wanted to get rid of them, so I got them.
My mother used to cut our hair, and I knew a little about (it). So I sent guys down in the woods, had a tree cut … and buried it and I started cutting hair. That was my first barber chair, that stump.
On his ministry for the deaf:
It was a great experience finding the deaf, where they lived.
It was a great challenge to even think about starting it because deaf people are different, their vocabulary is different.
You just have to learn. I said from 1 to 10, I was about a 6 with my parents, and then after I got with the deaf, I was thoughtful enough to take their criticism.
The deaf began to want their pastor with them in worship service instead of interpreting, and the First Baptist Church (of Granite Falls) wouldn’t let us do that.
So in 1985, we pulled off and went to Hickory.
I felt good. I mean, nobody else was doing it, but I tackled it.
Not bragging, but I think I did a real good job because the deaf started coming from as far away as Greensboro, Asheville.
On the important life lessons he’s learned:
I’ve met a lot of people and I’ve tried to show them that I care for them through smiles or talk or whatever.
The main thing with me: I don’t let negative things bother me.
If something shows up that’s negative, I flip it out right quick. I’m a positive person and I believe in being honest.
I became a Christian when I was 50 years old and I’ve been serving the Lord ever since. And he has really blessed me.
