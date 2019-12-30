Dr. James Parker is the first to admit that not many people know who he is.
His office is up several stories of Frye Regional Medical Center and down a labyrinth of beige hallways with turns and dead ends. Even on the same floor as his pathology office, not many people know where it is or even that it’s there.
But for hundreds of patients, he’s the first step in their treatment — the diagnosis.
Parker is Frye’s chief of pathology and has worked at the hospital for nearly 50 years. Tuesday, the last day of the year, will be the 81-year-old’s last day at the hospital.
Even after so many years, Parker knows he’ll miss the job. It’s a passion he can’t let go.
“(I’ll study pathology) as long as my brain is still kicking,” he said. “It’s the kind of thing that gets into your system.”
Parker’s specialty is anatomic pathology, the practice of diagnosing disease based on biopsies taken from patients. Without him, doctors wouldn’t be able to diagnose patients or pin down cancer types, said Kathy Good. Her husband has worked with Parker for years.
“No one could do their job without him,” she said.
Parker’s lab at Frye handled 3,600 cases this year. It processes the samples to prepare them for microscope slides and adds dyes to identify tissue types. Then, Parker steps up to the plate for a diagnosis, his favorite part.
Parker sits down at his wooden desk each morning behind a towering microscope to examine piles of pink-, purple- and blue-spotted glass slides. He carefully picks each one up out of its cardboard holding book and pushes it under the lens. Some cases he knows right away — his trained eye catching the patterns of more common diseases or cancers with a glance.
Others take more time and second opinions. He passes slides and photos to other doctors for their opinion. That collaboration is some of Parker’s favorite work. It’s a chance for him to learn.
He’s seen so many advancements in diagnosing and pathology over his tenure that he knows he needs to be open to learning in order to succeed. The field is constantly changing, he said.
“You have to read the literature; you have to keep up with what’s happening,” Parker said.
How diseases are classified has changed, the dyes used to identify tissue have changed, and Parker keeps up with it all, just to make himself better at his job. The more he knows, the better equipped he is to pin down the rare diseases.
About once a week he finds a disease he can’t identify right away. His last week at work, the slides sitting on his desk were what he thought might be a rare form of liver cancer. His voice still rises with excitement after 50 years of work.
Some diagnoses, like rare and odd diseases, stand out to Parker. They include a parasite that caused an array of symptoms in a patient and the rise and fall in meningitis in another patient, he said.
“There’s been some truly unusual things happen,” he said.
Parker sees his work as a service to doctors and patients, though most patients don’t know he’s there.
“I keep a low profile, but I’d like to be well thought of,” he said.
He’s thrown himself into his work for the past five decades, leaving little time for family or volunteerism, but he does serve as director for the medical technician program at Western Piedmont Community College. His commitment to his work is the main reason he took so long to step away from it.
“The work is interesting and it’s changing all the time,” he said. “I didn’t have a lot of things I wanted to do outside of work.”
Now, he’s leaving the profession he loves with plans to travel, bird-watch and read — and likely consult at the office every so often. As his last day fast approaches, he’s reflected on how health care has evolved over his career. When he started in 1970, Frye had about 30 people working at the hospital. He came from medical school at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill, moving from his hometown in eastern North Carolina to make Hickory home.
Over the years, Parker served as chief of staff, on the hospital board and helped lead the medical group he’s a part of, Piedmont Pathology.
Now, he’s comfortable he’s leaving everything in good hands, he said.
“I hope people remember me as a contributor, that I did a good job, because that’s why I’m here,” Parker said.
