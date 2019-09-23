On Doug Urland’s first day as Catawba County Health Director, he got stuck in traffic.
“It’s bumper-to-bumper all the way down,” Urland said, describing the scene as he approached Catawba Valley Medical Center on his way to Catawba County Public Health.
Urland was desperate to make it to work on time, so he parked in the credit union parking lot on Fairgrove Church Road, picked up his briefcase and decided to walk the rest of the way to work.
As he got closer to the public health building, he realized all of those cars were going to the same place he was.
Urland’s first day at Catawba County Public Health was in September 2004, just days after a major flu-shot manufacturer announced there would be a flu-shot shortage for the season. While many hospitals, physicians and other public health departments were short on the vaccine, Catawba County Public Health wasn’t.
Reporters from the area and Charlotte filled the parking lot along with hundreds of people who wanted the flu vaccine.
“We were one of the only ones that had the flu vaccine,” Urland said. “And again, even private practices did not have them, health departments didn’t. The staff were out here providing flu vaccines. We had people standing in lines. We had people that couldn’t get out of their car, so we would take flu-vaccine shots to their cars.”
His first week at Catawba County Public Health was chaotic, but Urland remembers that time and the last 15 years fondly. Including the time the staff threw him a “The Office”-themed birthday party after the popular sitcom that featured everything from a stapler in Jell-O to an “It Is Your Birthday” sign.
Next month, Urland will leave his role as Catawba County health director and become the director of the N.C. Institute for Public Health at the University of North Carolina at Chapel Hill’s Gillings School of Global Public Health.
“It’s a great opportunity,” Urland said. “I’ve been here 15 years and couldn’t have had a better experience. The people I get to work with ... it’s been a privilege, it really has. I’ve enjoyed it very much, but I’m excited for this next chapter but certainly also sad to leave Hickory.”
From Allentown, Pa., Urland moved to Hickory after high school to attend Lenoir-Rhyne University. There, he met his wife. The couple now have two adult children.
Urland has a master’s degree in public administration from American University in Washington, D.C., and is working on receiving his doctorate from UNC.
After working in public health in a rural county in the eastern part of the state after earning his master’s, Urland and his family moved to Lenoir, where he worked until the health director position became open in Catawba County.
During his time at Catawba County Public Health, Urland has helped expand the school-nurse program and community partnerships, which has led public health to offer prenatal health care and dental care along with continuing to offer immunizations.
In his 24 years in public health, Urland values the public-service aspect of public health and has found his career thus far to be rewarding.
What is one thing during your time here that you’re the most proud of?
Well, I would say first and foremost, the people that we’ve worked with. ... We’ve got great people that I’ve seen over the years that have been here, cultivated and risen up into leadership roles. Beyond that, is the community partnerships. … The community partnerships that we have with Catawba Valley Health System, Catawba Pediatrics, Gaston Family Health Services, and others in the community, countless others. ... Together, we can accomplish a lot. And that’s been a great achievement. I would say beyond that, of course, you saw the farmers market. It’s been a great program that all of our staff have embraced. … Our staff make this happen. We were recently re-accredited with honors, and our staff scored a perfect score. … That’s a testament to their work and their dedication to public health and their commitment to the community.
What has been the most challenging part of this job?
I would say all the continual changes in governmental regulations and rules and the budget situations. We dealt with a difficult budget situation here some years ago. That was a very difficult time, in terms of the way we had to restructure organizationally. I would say that would be the most difficult, but at the same time, great opportunities for us and those challenges to provide services to be engaged with the community, and really do some good work.
How did you get involved in public health?
Well, I always said that public health found me, I wasn’t necessarily looking for public health. I didn’t know a lot about public health, but I had done some work in the summers during undergraduate L-R and local government and was looking for something there. I came across a posting for a local health director position, and it intrigued me. ... I was a facility director. So I was on the other side of environmental health, inspections, and those things that I felt like this might be a really good opportunity. And I pursued it. And now 24 years later, I’m still working in public health. So it’s been a great fit.
When you started this position 15 years ago, what was something you wanted to accomplish?
I wanted to certainly be involved and engaged in developing people. That’s something I’ve always felt really strong and passionate about. And I think we’ve done that. The establishment of Catawba County Health Partners started right as I was coming in here ... that was exciting, because it was an opportunity to engage the community in a coalition approach to health and better health and it sustained. That was important that we do that ... I wanted not only for it to be established, but for it to continue. And here we are 15 years later, we’ve gone through a change in terms of the name, Livewell Catawba, but it’s strong, it’s vibrant, and it continues. So I’m really proud of that. The other part of it is this department in this county has always had a really good reputation of providing good, quality public services. And that was something that I wanted to be a part of. Catawba was one of those counties and is one of those counties that people aspire to work for. And I wanted to do that to be part of that type of high-caliber team.
What is the best piece of advice you’ve received?
When I first started in public health, I worked with a social services director who is a seasoned director, and saw her as a mentor of sorts at the time, because I was, you know, we were at different points in our careers in our lives. But we worked very well together. She always talked about … we’re always in a state of becoming. And her point was that while you continue to evolve, and you’re moving in your career, and you’re moving in your personal life, you’re always building upon it. And that has always been something that I’ve always thought about. When you think you’ve hit a point where you’ve accomplished things, but it’s a continuation. That always provided inspiration for continuing to try to work, whether in your personal life or professional life, to continue to build on that, and not become stagnant or become complacent.
