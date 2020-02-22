CONOVER — The Northview Middle boys basketball team defeated Newton-Conover 63-54 in the finals of the conference tournament at Newton-Conover Middle School on Feb. 11 to complete a 17-0 season.
The Hawks’ Jamien Little led all scorers with 23 points, according to Mike Mackie, athletic director and basketball coach at Northview.
Izaiah Littlejohn played an outstanding all-around game with 20 points, seven rebounds and seven steals for Northview.
Dashawn Medley had 11 points, seven rebounds and seven steals.
Turner Wood chipped in five points and Matthew Lefevers had 10 rebounds.
Newton-Conover was led by Jay Powell with 14 points. Maleec Wilson had 12 points and Zyon Chambers added 11 points. Jordan Powell and Noah Cannon had five points each.
This was Northview’s sixth undefeated season and 11th championship since the school opened in 2000.
