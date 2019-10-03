RALEIGH — The third-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program remained unbeaten in conference play with a 3-0 victory against Wake Tech on the road Tuesday afternoon.
Set scores were 25-22, 25-8 and 25-13.
The Red Hawks, who improve to 15-2 overall and 7-0 in Region 10, extend their winning streak to 133 straight conference wins.
Middle hitter Emma Clark powered Catawba Valley in its 10th straight win with 16 kills and five blocks, while fellow middle hitter Sage Harrington added seven kills and two blocks.
CVCC setters Macy Pope (15) and Amber Barker (14) combined for 29 assists to help facilitate the Red Hawk offensive attack.
Defensively, Red Hawk libero Bre Myers tallied a team-high 11 digs.
The CVCC volleyball team returns to action on Friday and Saturday for its fifth annual Valley Invitational.
During the event, the Red Hawks will play defending Division III national champion Owens (Ohio), DI opponents Wallace State (Alabama) and Spartanburg Methodist (South Carolina) and traditional Division II rival Pasco-Hernando (Florida).
