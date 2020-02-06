The ninth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team passed its toughest test so far this season, holding off Bryant & Stratton for a 59-54 conference victory on Tuesday night at the Tarlton Complex.
Sophomore forward Alliyah Chaplin powered the Red Hawks (16-0, 9-0 in Region 10) with 28 points, seven rebounds and two blocks.
CVCC committed 14 first-half turnovers, falling behind 18-14 after the first quarter against the Bobcats (14-7, 7-5), who went on to take a 33-28 halftime lead.
The Red Hawks responded to open the second half, going on an early 8-2 run to take a 36-35 lead. Chaplin led the charge for CVCC in the second half, scoring 20 of her 28 points during the half.
Despite running into some late foul trouble, the Red Hawks were able to make 5 of 6 key free throws down the stretch and capitalize on crucial turnovers from the Bobcats to come away with the five-point Region 10 win.
Sophomore guard Tazah Hardin added nine points, three rebounds and two steals in the victory for Catawba Valley.
The CVCC women’s basketball team returns to action on Sunday against Brunswick Community College for the first of two straight road contests. Tip-off between the Red Hawks and Dolphins is set for 1 p.m. in Bolivia.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.