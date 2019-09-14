NEW ROCHELLE, N.Y. — The fifth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team earned a split of its two matches during the first day of the Monroe Invitational on Friday morning.
The Red Hawks (5-2) collected a thrilling five-set victory against fellow DII opponent St. Johns River State before falling in the final match of the day to 15th-ranked Division I opponent College of Central Florida.
No. 5 Catawba Valley 3, St. Johns River State 2
The Red Hawks opened their New York tournament appearance with an exciting five-set victory against a very game Vikings squad on Friday morning.
Set scores were 25-19, 19-25, 27-25, 15-25 and 15-12.
Emma Clark tallied 16 kills to lead the attack for the Red Hawks, while Siena Naotala and Meredith Patterson added nine kills each.
Setter Amber Barker made a team-high 29 assists to help aid CVCC’s offense, while four Red Hawks reached double digits in digs defensively, including a team-high 28 from Bre Myers.
Patterson (15 digs), Aasia McNeil (14) and Macy Pope (10) also helped in the defensive effort.
No. 15 College of Central Florida 3, No. 5 Catawba Valley 0
The Red Hawks had their four-match winning streak snapped at the hands of the Division I Patriots during the final match of day one at the Monroe College Invitational on Friday morning.
Set scores were 25-23, 25-17 and 25-19.
Clark once again led CVCC offensively with 11 kills, Patterson added six kills and both McNeil and Sage Harrington tallied five kills apiece.
CVCC freshman setter Barker recorded 16 assists to help aid her team’s attack.
Defensively, Patterson (16 digs), Myers (15) and McNeil (11) also reached double figures in digs.
The Red Hawks return to action today for their final two matches at the Monroe College Invitational. They face Division III Nassau Community College at 1 p.m. before battling the host Division I Mustangs at 5 p.m.
