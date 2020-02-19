For the first time since the 2012-13 season, the Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team has won an outright regular-season conference championship.
The ninth-ranked Red Hawks (20-1, 13-0 in Region) held off a tough challenge from visiting Louisburg on Monday, pulling out the 100-93 victory at the Tarlton Complex to clinch the 2019-20 Region 10 regular-season title.
Alliyah Chaplin paced Catawba Valley in the game with 27 points, 14 rebounds and five blocks — her 14th double double of the season.
Four more CVCC women’s basketball players also reached double figures in scoring, including freshman Jordan Jenkins (15 points), sophomore Aniya Taylor (14), freshman MaKayla Weaver (13) and sophomore Tazah Hardin (10).
Both teams endured a physical game Monday that saw 52 total fouls called — 30 on the Hurricanes and 22 on the Red Hawks. Twenty-nine of those fouls occurred during the first and second quarters.
Catawba Valley exploded out of the gates, taking a 30-19 lead in the first quarter, but the Hurricanes (14-7, 7-6) roared back to cut it to a 45-42 deficit at halftime.
Jenkins led the Red Hawks at the half with nine points, while Chaplin and Taylor both added eight each.
After CVCC extend its lead to 73-67 through three complete quarters of play, the Red Hawks eventually grew their advantage to double digits before an 11-0 run by Louisburg with 5:11 left in the contest tied the game at 84-84.
The two teams battled closely in the game’s closing minutes, but a three-point play by Chaplin with 39.1 seconds remaining helped push Catawba Valley to a 97-93 lead on its way to the conference-clinching seven-point victory.
The CVCC women’s basketball team returns to action on Friday with a road contest against USC Salkehatchie in Allendale, South Carolina. Tip-off between the Red Hawks and Indians is set for 6 p.m.
