HANCEVILLE, Ala. — The fifth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program closed out its appearance at the Wallace State Fall Bash on Saturday, falling to ranked DI Wallace State before bouncing back with a win against Walters State.
The Red Hawks’ record now stands at 23-4 overall on the season.
No. 16 DI Wallace State 3, No. 5 CVCC 0: The Lions avenged their only loss of the season, knocking off the Red Hawks in straight sets on Saturday morning.
Set scores were 25-14, 25-11 and 25-16.
Offensively, Emma Clark led the way for CVCC with seven kills, while Aasia McNeill tallied six kills. Both players also led the team in blocks with two apiece.
Setter Macy Pope recorded a team-high 10 assists, and libero Bre Meyers made a team-best 14 digs.
No. 5 CVCC 3, Walters State 2: The Red Hawks worked from down two sets to win a five-set thriller against the Senators on Saturday morning to finish its 2019 Fall Bash appearance.
Set scores were 17-25, 20-25, 25-13, 25-14 and 15-10.
Emma Clark (16), Aasia McNeill (14) and Sage Harrington (13) all reached double-figures in kills to lead Catawba Valley.
Harrington added a team-high three blocks in the win.
Defensively, libero Bre Myers made a team-high 20 digs — one of four Red Hawks who had at least 10 digs, including Lilly Weaver (15), McNeill (15) and Amber Barker (13).
Facilitating the attack were setters Macy Pope and Barker, who recorded 23 and 14 assists, respectively.
The CVCC volleyball team is back in action on Tuesday when it returns to conference play on the road against Guilford Tech (1-13, 0-9). Match time is set for 6 p.m. in Jamestown, N.C.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.