The ninth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team pulled away late for a 62-52 conference victory against Wake Tech on Thursday night at the Tarlton Complex.
With the win, the Red Hawks (19-1, 12-0 in Region 10) clinch at least a share of the conference championship — the third title in program history.
Alliyah Chaplin led Catawba Valley with her 13th double-double of the season, scoring 21 points and grabbing 11 rebounds, while Tazah Hardin added 13 points, seven rebounds and three steals.
The Red Hawks capitalized on five steals to gain a 10-6 lead after the first quarter, but the Eagles (16-7, 9-6) rebounded to gain a 22-21 lead — their first of the contest — with 1:48 left in the first half.
CVCC and Wake Tech would battle down the stretch in the second quarter, but Catawba Valley would head into the halftime break with a 25-24 advantage.
Leading by three or less for most of Thursday’s contest, the Red Hawks were able to gain some separation in the third quarter, going ahead 45-40 behind eight points in the stanza from Chaplin.
Catawba Valley’s lead further expanded in the fourth quarter, and a 3-pointer by Aniya Taylor at the 5:20 mark of the quarter gave CVCC a double-digit lead for the first time.
Wake Tech would close to within nine points in the final minutes, but would get no further as CVCC closed out the 10-point Region win, clinching a share of the conference crown for a second straight season.
The CVCC women’s basketball team will try to secure the outright Region title when it returns to action on Monday against Louisburg College (14-6, 7-5). Tip-off between the Red Hawks and Hurricanes is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.
