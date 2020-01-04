Aniya Taylor

Catawba Valley Community College's Aniya Taylor (23) dribbles the ball up the floor during Thursday's game against Walters State in Hickory.

The 15th-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team not only avenged its only loss of the season on Thursday at the Tarlton Complex, but it also made program history with its first-ever win against Division I Walters State.

The Red Hawks (9-1) defeated the Senators 67-60 in overtime — the second time this season that the two teams played an extra session.

Tazah Hardin paced CVCC with 14 points, nine steals and five rebounds — one of four Red Hawk players who reached double figures in scoring.

Sophomores Alliyah Chaplin (13 points, 7 rebounds) and Aniya Taylor (11 points, 6 steals, 4 rebounds) and freshman Ariana Montgomery (10 points) also helped lead the charge for Catawba Valley.

Walters State (9-5) led 18-11 after the first quarter and opened the second quarter on a 7-0 run to further increase its lead to 25-11.

However, CVCC answered by closing the second quarter on an 18-3 run to cut its deficit to a single point — 30-29 — by halftime.

Catawba Valley continued its momentum in the second half, eventually gaining a 49-41 lead through three quarters of play. Hardin scored eight of her points and recorded four steals during the quarter.

However, Senators post player Paris Mullins opened the fourth quarter by converting back-to-back three-point plays to pull her team back in the nonconference contest.

Tied 59-59 in the game’s final seconds, the Red Hawks had possession, but were unable to secure the game-winning basket in regulation, sending the game into an extra five-minute session.

In overtime, the Red Hawks capitalized at the free-throw line, making 5 of 7 attempts, including 4-of-4 shots from Taylor, to secure their historic first-ever win against the Senators.

The CVCC women’s basketball team returns to action on Sunday for a conference matchup with Bryant & Stratton College. Tip-off in Virginia Beach, Virginia, is set for 1 p.m.

