CEDAR BLUFF, Va. — The ninth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team passed its toughest test to date so far this season on Tuesday night, holding off Southwest Virginia for an 88-86 double overtime victory in conference play.
It was the first double overtime game played in the history of the Red Hawks’ women’s basketball program.
Sophomore Alliyah Chaplin led Catawba Valley (18-1, 11-0 in Region 10) with a career-high 34 points, while freshman Ariana Montgomery also set a new single-game scoring mark with 21 points.
Both teams battled early and often for the lead in Wednesday’s league game.
CVCC took a 13-11 lead after the first quarter, but Southwest Virginia (11-8, 5-8 in Region 10) roared back to gain a 33-28 advantage at halftime.
The Red Hawks battled back in the third quarter, tying the contest at 54-54, and the game would be deadlocked through the remainder of regulation, sending it into overtime with the score 73-73.
CVCC and Southwest Virginia once again remained deadlocked through the first overtime session, tying at 82-82, but it was the second extra session that saw Catawba Valley gain separation.
Scoring the first six points of the stanza, the Red Hawks pulled out to a quick 88-82 lead in the second overtime. Montgomery led the charge with four of those points, and sophomore guard Tazah Hardin also scored a basket.
The Flying Eagles mounted a late charge to pull back in the game, making a pair of free throws and a layup, but the Red Hawks were able to make the decisive defensive stand with 11 seconds left to hold on for the Region 10 victory.
Fresh off its thrilling win on Tuesday, the CVCC women’s basketball team returns to action tonight in conference play against another set of Eagles — Wake Tech. Tip-off is set for 6 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.
