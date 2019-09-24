The sixth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball program finished off a perfect performance at the sixth annual Region X-travaganza on Saturday, defeating both Pitt and Fayetteville Tech to finish the weekend 5-0.
With the victories, the Red Hawks improve to 12-2 overall and 5-0 in conference matches this season.
CVCC’s historic winning streak in Region matches is also up to 131 consecutive matches.
No. 6 Catawba Valley 3, Pitt 0: The Red Hawks held off a tenacious effort against the Bulldogs to come away with the straight sets victory in Saturday’s day two opener at the Region X-travaganza.
Set scores were 25-23, 25-22 and 25-12.
Sophomore middle hitters Emma Clark (12) and Sage Harrington (8) combined for 20 of the 43 kills by Catawba Valley in the match. CVCC freshman Aasia McNeill added seven kills.
Red Hawk captain and setter Macy Pope tallied a team-high 14 assists and 18 digs, while teammate Amber Baker added 12 assists and seven digs.
No. 6 Catawba Valley 3, Fayetteville Tech 0: Winning their 15th, 16th and 17th consecutive sets, the Red Hawks cruised to a fifth conference sweep of the weekend against the Trojans in both team’s Region X-travaganza finale.
Set scores were 25-8, 25-14 and 25-16.
Emma Clark paced CVCC with eight kills and a 0.636 hitting percentage, while Meredith Patterson and Sage Harrington added six kills apiece.
The Red Hawks return to the court today for rematch of last year’s District final against Walters State (10-4). Game time at the Tarlton Complex is set for 5 p.m.
