Firefighters from Catawba, Burke and Caldwell counties battle a dust bin fire at HSM Solutions plant in Long View Wednesday afternoon.

A fire broke out at HSM Solutions Foam and Wood Fabrication in Long View Wednesday afternoon.

No one was injured, according to James Brinkley, chief of Long View Fire Department.

The fire started as a dustbin fire on the building roof around noon. According to a press release, the fire was extinguished at 2:26 p.m. Forty people worked on extinguishing the fire.

Long View Fire Department was assisted by Hickory Fire Department, Conover Fire Department, Mountain View Fire Department, Grace Chapel Volunteer Fire Department, Sawmills Volunteer Fire and Rescue, Claremont Fire Department, Union Fire Department and Icard Township Fire and Rescue.

Catawba County EMS was also on the scene.

According to the press release, the Catawba County Fire Marshall’s office is handling the investigation.

Local firefighters stand by at the scene of a dust bin fire at HSM Solutions in Long View Wednesday afternoon.
Hickory firefights survey dust bin fire at HSM Solutions plant in Long View Wednesday afternoon.
