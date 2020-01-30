Despite shooting a season-low 31.9% from the field, the ninth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College women’s basketball team fought through adversity to remain unbeaten in conference play with a 62-46 victory against Southwest Virginia on Tuesday night at the Tarlton Complex.
Sophomore guard Tazah Hardin led the Red Hawks (15-1, 8-0 in Region 10) with a team-high 17 points — one point shy of her career high — and she added seven rebounds and six steals in the contest.
Fellow sophomore Alliyah Chaplin added 14 points and 16 rebounds — her 10th double-double of the season — and freshman Jordan Jenkins also reached double figures in scoring with 11 points and seven rebounds.
Chaplin and Jenkins also recorded a team-high two blocked shots apiece.
A solid first quarter put CVCC in command of Tuesday’s Region 10 game against Southwest Virginia with the Red Hawks leading 12-2 after the opening quarter.
Catawba Valley would eventually take a 27-12 lead at halftime against Southwest Virginia (10-6, 4-6 in Region 10).
Despite that early advantage, CVCC shot a game-low 15 percent (3-for-20) from the field during the third quarter, allowing the Flying Eagles to close to within 10 points of the lead during the stanza.
Bending but not breaking, the Red Hawks were able to maintain their double-digit advantage, shooting just under 50% in the fourth quarter to come away with the 16-point Region 10 victory.
The CVCC women’s basketball team returns to the court next Tuesday for a home conference contest against Bryant & Stratton (Virginia) — a game that was originally scheduled to be played on Sunday, but was postponed. Tip-off between the Red Hawks and Bobcats is set for 5:30 p.m. at the Tarlton Complex.
