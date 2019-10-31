MORRISTOWN, Tenn. — The fifth-ranked Catawba Valley Community College volleyball team made it three wins in as many matches this season against Walters State, sweeping the Senators on the road Tuesday afternoon.
Set scores were 25-22, 25-18 and 25-14.
Emma Clark powered the Red Hawks (29-4) with 13 kills — her fifth straight match with 10 or more kills. She added four blocks in the contest.
Fellow sophomore and middle hitter Sage Harrington added nine kills on the attack for CVCC, and setter Macy Pope recorded a team-high 16 assists.
Defensively, libero Bre Myers led Catawba Valley in digs with 22 — her fifth game this season with more than 20 digs.
The CVCC volleyball team now turns its attention to the Region 10 tournament, which takes place this Friday and Saturday at Surry Community College in Dobson.
The Red Hawks enter the event as the top overall seed and face No. 8 seed Bryant & Stratton in the first round on Friday at 2 p.m.
