Amid coronavirus fears, several news outlets reported a woman in Catawba County fell ill.
She had recently traveled to southeast Asia, reports said. Emergency responders used protective gear to enter her house during a welfare check. She was taken to Catawba Valley Medical Center.
Catawba County Public Health officials would not say whether anyone was being tested for coronavirus, now called COVID-19, the respiratory virus spreading out of Wuhan, China. It’s a statewide policy not to release how many people are being tested for the virus, Community Engagement Specialist Emily Killian said.
The county also would not say if a test has come back negative, citing patient confidentiality.
First responders did a welfare check at the Catawba County woman's place of work on Feb. 7, and she was later contacted by the county, according to a city of Claremont press release.
That was two weeks ago, and there are still no confirmed cases of coronavirus in North Carolina.
Possible coronavirus samples are overnighted to the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention for testing. In the only possible case of coronavirus reported by the N.C. Department of Health and Human Services, negative test results were back from the CDC in two days.
Nationwide, there are 15 confirmed cases of coronavirus. There are 75,748 cases globally and 2,129 deaths from the virus, with only eight of those outside of China.
