A Catawba County woman and Freeport, Grand Bahama native who held a supply drive for the island in the wake of Hurricane Dorian recently delivered those supplies.
The deadly Category 5 storm with wind gusts of up to 220 mph devastated the island in September.
“Their day-by-day no longer exists,” said Karleta Smith, who lives in Newton.
Smith organized the supply drive in September with the help of her co-workers at Keller Williams Realty in Denver.
Smith’s family and friends in Freeport are all accounted for and physically OK, she said, but the mental toll of the storm is apparent.
“They’re taking it day-by-day,” Smith said. “They’re trying to cope. There’s no recognition of daily life.”
Smith said only a few restaurants are open while several schools are still closed and most areas do not have electricity or running water. Areas of the island that have never flooded before experienced several feet of a storm surge. According to The Washington Post, some areas saw 18 to 23 feet of water.
“Family and locals don’t understand how water ended up where it did,” Smith said.
Looking around the island, Smith said the cleanup is going to take a long time.
“There’s piles of debris everywhere,” she said.
An area of the beach Smith, her family and other locals typically use is unrecognizable, she said. Seaweed and debris has taken the place of sand.
Smith was well received when she arrived in Freeport, Grand Bahama, on Sept. 26 with six pallets of supplies. The bulk of those supplies included cleaning products, toiletries and baby items, which are still in great need on the island.
Smith also made a donation to the Grand Bahama Children’s Home.
Smith is planning to make another trip to Freeport in December to deliver more supplies that are being donated by different organizations that have reached out to her.
“Everyone was grateful,” she said.
