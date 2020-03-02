Three people were arrested Saturday at an unoccupied residence on Shuford Road in Lincolnton.
Deputies were dispatched to a breaking and entering in progress after the owner of the property, who lives nearby, called 911, according to a release from the Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office.
When deputies arrived on the scene they observed two people outside the home and a third person sitting in a pickup truck that had been loaded with items and covered with a tarp, the release stated.
The suspects told officers they came to the house because they were in the business of demolishing and cleaning foreclosed and seized properties, according to the release. They admitted to police they did not have permission and did not know the owners of the property, according to the release.
All the items, including antiques valued at $2,450, were recovered and returned to the owners, the release said.
Natasha Leanne Sigmon, 40, of Newton, was charged with felony breaking and entering, preparation to commit burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, injury to real property and trespassing.
Ann Marie Smith, 37, of Morganton, was charged with felony breaking and entering, preparation to commit burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, injury to real property, conspiracy and trespassing.
Randy Clayton Owens, 36, of Morganton, was charged with felony breaking and entering, preparation to commit burglary, larceny after breaking and entering, possession of stolen goods, injury to real property, conspiracy and trespassing.
The suspects were taken before a Lincoln County magistrate and placed in the Harven A. Crouse Detention Center. Each received a $23,500 secured bond.
Investigating officers were Sgt. B. Alexander and Patrol Deputies C. Long and M. Borich.
