A harmony of more than 100 voices bounced off the ornate cream-colored walls and deep red carpet of the old courthouse in downtown Newton Monday afternoon.
The crowd joined together in a passionate rendition of “Lift Every Voice and Sing,” to kick off the celebration of Martin Luther King Jr. Day held by the Catawba County NAACP.
The celebration is a moment to come together as a community to further King’s message of equality for everyone, Catawba County NAACP President Jerry McCombs said. “Everybody has a reason to be here,” he said.
Before the noon celebration, about 30 people marched from St. Paul United Methodist Church in Newton to the downtown courthouse.
For Lacolia Mungro, the march and celebration is about remembering the past and continuing King’s message. She wants people to remember history and King’s role in it.
“We have to keep pushing,” she said. “We are the change and we make the difference. Dr. King’s message is as relevant today as it was.”
Mungro is the youth adviser for the Catawba County NAACP Youth Council. She sees getting youth involved and educated about the civil rights movement as a crucial step to continuing King’s movement.
Sylvia Mundy, who also marched to the celebration, said she hopes more young people get involved with the NAACP and the Martin Luther King Jr. Day celebration going forward.
“I asked my grandchildren, ‘Do you know why you’re not at school today?’” Mundy said. “And I told them they were coming next year.”
At the celebration in the courthouse, the crowd grew to over 100 people joining public officials and NAACP leaders for the lively ceremony. County, city and school leaders spoke, a community chorus belted songs that got the crowd clapping along, prayer brought shouts from the audience and a poem recitation brought a standing ovation.
The keynote speaker was Rep. Chaz Beasley, a Catawba County native who represents part of Mecklenburg County in the N.C. House. He is running for lieutenant governor.
At the dark wood podium, Beasley spoke about King’s work. He focused on not just his accomplishments but the hard work he put in to get there. Many can recite King's "I Have a Dream" speech, but most don't think about how King got to that moment, Beasley said.
“We focus on his mountaintop moments … but sometimes we forget that to get from a valley to a mountaintop it requires climbing,” Beasley said.
He encouraged the crowd to make that climb just as King did and put in work to continue King’s advocacy for equality.
“He used his life for people that he would never see,” Beasley said. “What are we doing?”
Beasley encouraged everyone to remember that King was not superhuman. King worked hard toward his goal, just as anyone else could, Beasley said.
“We can do more for this community. We can do more for this state. We can do more for this country,” Beasley said. “But we have to think hard about what we can give up to make that happen.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.