Weather Alert

...PATCHY BLACK ICE EXPECTED BY EARLY FRIDAY MORNING... TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO FALL BELOW FREEZING LATE TONIGHT. ANY WATER RUNNING OFF OR LEFT STANDING FROM THE RAIN AND LIGHT SNOW WE RECEIVED LATE THURSDAY WILL FREEZE ON UNTREATED ROAD SURFACES DURING THE PRE-DAWN HOURS FRIDAY. PATCHY BLACK ICE CAN BE EXPECTED, ESPECIALLY ON SECONDARY ROADS AND RESIDENTIAL STREETS, DURING THE MORNING COMMUTE ON FRIDAY. TEMPERATURES ARE EXPECTED TO CLIMB BACK ABOVE FREEZING AROUND 11 AM.