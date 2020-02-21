Newton-Conover senior Garrett Kurz signed his national letter of intent Wednesday to play football at Presbyterian College next season. Pictured on the front row, from left, are his mother Libby, Garrett and his father Jim. On the back row are athletic director John Echerd, assistant coaches Sean Kilby, Chip Watts, Jamont Jones and Chris Hinson and head coach Steven Pack.
