CARY — Catawba County had two swimmers each finish in the top 10 of two races during the North Carolina High School Athletic Association 1A/2A State Swimming and Diving Championship held Thursday at the Triangle Aquatic Center.
In the girls’ meet, Valeria Hernandez-Pena of Newton-Conover had the top finishes of any swimmer from the two local area 2A conferences. Competing in her first state meet, the Red Devils’ junior finished fifth in the 200-yard freestyle and later was sixth in the 100-yard freestyle.
Competing in his third state meet, Fred T. Foard’s Ethan McCosh was eighth in the boys’ 100-yard butterfly and 10th in the 200-yard freestyle.
Out of the area conferences, South Fork 2A Conference champion Lake Norman Charter posted the top team scores in both the boys’ and girls’ meet.
The boys finished seventh with 124.5 points, well behind Pine Lake Prep, which won the meet with 238 and was followed by Raleigh Charter with 196 and Lincoln Charter at 184. Lake Norman Charter had the lone state champion as Harrison Powe won the 100-yard freestyle. He also finished third in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Hampered by a disqualification in the girls’ 200-yard freestyle relay, Lake Norman Charter finished 10th with 96 points. Carrboro clinched the girls’ meet on the final race of the day to edge Lincoln Charter 231-220.
Led by McCosh, Foard had the second highest score among the boys with 30 points to finish 19th. The quartet of McCosh, Nicholas Johnston, Dylan Haas and Riley Hampton took 14th in both the 200-yard medley and 400-yard freestyle relays.
Northwestern Foothills 2A Conference champion Patton was 13th in the girls’ meet. The Panthers were led by Kadira McClure, who was seventh in the 50-yard freestyle and eighth in the 100-yard breaststroke.
Newton-Conover finished 22nd in the girls meet with Hernandez-Pena accounting for all 27 points. Draughn ended up 28th and East Lincoln tied for 35th.
Rounding out the boys’ meet was Draughn in 22nd, Northwestern Foothills champion Patton in a tie for 29th, Hibriten in 35th and East Lincoln in a tie for 50th.
GIRLS
Team Scores (area conference schools): 10. Lake Norman Charter 96; 13. Patton 78; 22. Newton-Conover 27; 28. Draughn 19; T-35. East Lincoln 11.
(Championship Final and Consolation Finals only):
200 Medley Relay: 6. Lake Norman Charter 1:56.41; 10. Patton 1:59.02; 16. Draughn 2:01.96
200 Freestyle: 5. Valeria Hernandez-Pena (N-C) 1:56.98; 12. Caroline Lucas (P) 2:02.09
50 Freestyle: 7. Kadira McClure (P) 25.50; 12. Georgia Goulding (D) 26.00
1 Meter Diving: 12. Georgia Chura (LNC) 250.10.
100 Butterfly: 9. Jennifer Schimmoller (LNC) 1:00.84; 12. Mattie Luther (LNC) 1:02.38
100 Freestyle: 6. Valeria Hernandez-Pena (N-C) 54.20; 8. Caroline Lucas (P) 55.11; 13. Devin Poteat (EL) 55.97
500 Freestyle: 7. Jennifer Schimmoller (LNC) 5:26.32, 14. Yseult Hedlund (LNC) 5:36.37; 14. Grace Lucas (P), 5:39.08
200 Freestyle Relay: 8. Patton 1:43.55
100 Backstroke: 11. Mattie Luther (LNC) 1:02.77
100 Breaststroke: 8. Kadira McClure (P) 1:11.36; 10. Devin Poteat (EL) 1:11.67; 16. Alienor Hedlund (LNC) 1:13.04
400 Freestyle Relay: 8. Lake Norman Charter 3:51.81; 11 Draughn 3:59.90
BOYS
Team Scores (area conference schools): 7. Lake Norman Charter 124.5; 19. Fred T. Foard 30; 22. Draughn 24; T-29. Patton 15; 35. Hibriten 8; T-50. East Lincoln 2.
(Championship Final and Consolation Finals only):
200 Medley Relay: 5. Lake Norman Charter 1:41.49; 14. Fred T. Foard 1:51.35
200 Freestyle: 1. Harrison Powe (LNC) 1:40.96; 10. Ethan McCosh (FTF) 1:48.64
200 IM: 11. Kyle Hawkins (LNC) 2:08.66; 13. Matthew Barnett (Hib) 2:12.60; 14. Devin Buckler (LNC) 2:12.66
50 Freestyle: T-14. Eli Agosto (LNC) 23.38
1 Meter Diving: 3. Sean Odell (LNC) 412.80
100 Butterfly: 8. Ethan McCosh (FTF) 53.52; 11. Mario Sacchetti (P) 55.48
100 Freestyle: 7. Jaxon Smith 49.46
500 Freestyle: 16. Ethan Hill (LNC) 5:22.28
200 Freestyle Relay: 5. Lake Norman Charter 1:32.26
100 Backstroke: 7. Jaxon Smith (D) 54.96; 13. Matthew Barnett (H) 57.32; 15. Sam Brooks (EL) 1:00.20
100 Breaststroke: 3. Harrison Powe (LNC) 56.99; 9. Mario Sacchetti (P) 1:02.66
400 Freestyle Relay: 14. Fred T. Foard 3:38.48; 15. Lake Norman Charter 3:41.12
