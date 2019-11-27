Chyna Cornwell

Surrounded by family and friends, Newton-Conover’s Chyna Cornwell recently signed her National Letter of Intent to play basketball at Rutgers University in New Jersey. Cornwell averaged 28.3 points, 20.5 rebounds and 3.1 blocks per game last season and is back for her senior season with the Red Devils in 2019-20.

 Submitted photo

