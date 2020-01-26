Newton-Conover Middle School student Mariana Guerrero Segura won first place in the district spelling bee on Friday, according to John Robinson, public information officer for the school district. She will move on to the regional spelling bee which will be held on Feb. 24. Segura is in the seventh grade. Brandon Michael Bussey was the runner-up.
