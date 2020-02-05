NEWTON — The Newton-Conover girls basketball team, like it has the rest of the South Fork 2A Conference, turned out the lights on the Knights of Lake Norman Charter in an 82-25 win on Tuesday night.
The victory is the 10th straight win for the Red Devils, ranked seventh in the state among 2A teams according to MaxPreps.com. Newton-Conover is now 18-2 overall and 11-0 in league play and has clinched no worse than a tie for the conference crown with three games still to play.
“Our first two goals are to get better every day, and … well, we hang banners in this gym for winning championships and that’s our goal,” said Newton-Conover coach Sylvia White. “We want the class to put their name and their number on that banner for a championship. That’s our first goal and then build from there.”
Mission accomplished.
The Red Devils quickly eliminated any thoughts of a possible upset by scoring the first 15 points of the game with Chyna Cornwell and Cassidy Geddes leading the charge. All five starters for Newton-Conover scored in a first quarter that came to a close with the Red Devils leading 33-9.
It was 57-15 at the half as Newton-Conover forced 18 turnovers out of Lake Norman Charter in the first two quarters.
“I can’t say enough about our kids’ intensity and our kids’ tenaciousness on defense,” said White. “Our kids have learned to focus early. We’re taking care of the little things and the big things are taking care of themselves.”
With the running clock in effect for the entire second half, the opportunities were limited for both teams. It was the only thing that slowed down the Red Devils regardless of the combination on the court. Ten players, everyone that played wearing a white jersey, scored.
White said this team has been a bit unique in its focus and dominance.
“It’s been a long, long time,” admitted White. “Maybe the ‘96 team. We’ve had to learn to push ourselves a little harder. I think there is probably a bigger divide in the conference than there usually has been in the past.”
Cornwell had 30 points to lead Newton-Conover and Geddes had 17. Marissa Sorvillo had 12 points for Lake Norman Charter, now 6-14 and 2-9.
Newton-Conover visits North Lincoln on Friday.
BOYS
Lake Norman Charter 46, Newton-Conover 43
The adage that defense wins championships may just have been proven true Tuesday night in the South Fork 2A Conference boys basketball race. Lake Norman Charter held on to the top spot in the league with a three-point win over Newton-Conover in a bruising defensive battle.
“Both teams just laid everything out there,” said a disappointed Matt Wilkinson, head coach of Newton-Conover. “It got sloppy there late. They (Knights) made just enough plays down there late.”
Lake Norman Charter, ranked 18th among 2A programs, is now 10-1 in the South Fork and 15-5 overall. Newton-Conover had a five-game winning streak come to an end and is now 8-3 in the league and 14-7 overall.
The Red Devils missed their first five shots and fell behind 7-0 to start the game. Their deficit was 10 at the half as the Knights led by as many as 13 in the second quarter and 28-18 going into the locker room.
Newton-Conover was just 7 of 25 from the field in the first half and missed both free throws it took.
“The way they came out and jumped on us early, a month ago we would have never given ourselves a chance,” Wilkinson said. “But I’m proud of our kids’ effort, I really am.”
Lake Norman Charter again pushed its lead out to 13 in the third quarter. But two huge three-point plays by Jaheim McCathern — a drive along the baseline that earned him a hoop and a free throw and a 3-pointer from the left corner — kept the Red Devils in range, trailing 38-33 after three quarters.
“I’ve got confidence in our bench,” said Wilkinson. “On this run it’s been someone different each night.”
Jackson Mullins opened the final quarter for Newton-Conover with a big triple from the left wing and keyed a nine-point run to put the Red Devils ahead for the first time in the game. Mathew Martinez scored on a strong cut through the lane to put Newton-Conover in front again at 39-38, and Drew Danner dropped in a 3 from the left side to make it a four-point lead, 42-38, with 5:16 to go.
From there, the Red Devils would only score one more point the remainder of the game.
“We had a four-point lead. We just couldn’t get a shot to go,” lamented Wilkinson. “We couldn’t get a good look down there.”
The Knights also struggled against the Red Devils’ 2-3 zone. Turnovers suddenly became the norm at both ends of the court.
Tied at 42 following a fast-break basket by Cal Reed ignited by a Red Devils turnover, Lake Norman Charter reclaimed the lead with 1:09 to go on two Reed free throws.
With 15 seconds to go, Maverick Davis stepped to the free-throw line for two. His first shot narrowly rimmed out, but he drained the second.
The Red Devils trapped the ball on the sideline and appeared to catch a break when the ball came free. But Lake Norman Charter was awarded a timeout when the official ruled it had been called before the ball came loose.
Newton-Conover again trapped and Jackson Porter came up free for a Knights layup. The Red Devils got one last look, but Trey Kennedy’s potential tying triple could only draw iron.
Porter led the Knights with 12 points and Alec Edens added 11.
Kennedy was the only Red Devil in double figures with 11 points.
Newton-Conover travels to North Lincoln on Friday.
GIRLS
Lake Norman Charter: 09 06 08 02 — 25
Newton-Conover: 33 24 13 12 — 82
Lake Norman Charter — Marissa Sorvillo 12, Jillian Villanti 9, Kailyn Kilpatrick 2, Jade Taylor 2.
Newton-Conover — Chyna Cornwell 30, Cassidy Geddes 17, Jahlea Peters 9, Emma Fox 6, Aaliah Walton 6, Nalece Duncan 4, Grace Loftin 4, Jaelyn Hayes 2, Mia Powell 2, Mackenzie Johnson 2.
BOYS
Lake Norman Charter: 15 13 10 08 — 46
Newton-Conover: 07 11 15 10 — 43
Lake Norman Charter — Jackson Porter 12, Alec Edens 11, Donovan Atwell 8, Cal Reed 7, Oliver O’Brien 6, Andrew Reinhardt 2.
Newton-Conover — Trey Kennedy 11, Jaheim McCathern 8, Drew Danner 6, Jackson Mullins 6, Jayden Roseman 5, Mathew Martinez 4, Maverick Davis 3.
