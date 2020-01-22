NEWTON — After a recent loss, head coach Matt Wilkinson and his coaching staff issued a challenge to the Newton-Conover boys basketball team. The Red Devils heard the message loud and clear Tuesday night.
Newton-Conover took control of the South Fork 2A Conference game in the second half and edged East Lincoln 70-69.
The win snapped a 14-game losing streak by the Red Devils (11-6 overall) to the Mustangs stretching back six years to a 69-68 win back on January 2014. More importantly, Newton-Conover’s win created a three-way tie for second place with East Lincoln and North Lincoln, all of which are 5-2 in the South Fork 2A.
The three schools trail Lake Norman Charter by two games. The Knights improved to 7-0 in the conference after routing West Lincoln on Tuesday. The Mustangs (13-4 overall) will travel to Lake Norman Charter on Friday, while Newton-Conover goes to Lincolnton the same night.
The Red Devils won their second straight game after suffering an 82-63 rout at the hands of North Lincoln a week ago on Newton-Conover’s home floor. After that game, Wilkinson and the staff had enough.
“We challenged the kids,” said an exhausted Wilkinson after the game. “We were struggling. We weren’t sharing the basketball. We weren’t having fun as a basketball team. After North Lincoln took us to the woodshed right here, we challenged the kids and we posted an expectation of how we were going to play and embrace it. We’re sharing the basketball and not relying on one or two players to do everything. We’re starting to trust our teammates and trust each other. We’re a good basketball team when we play like that.”
On Tuesday, seven different players scored for the Red Devils — three in double figures — and six had assists. The options were especially abundant around the 3-point line, as the Red Devils popped in 11 of 21 for the night.
Newton-Conover’s momentum started with Trey Kennedy, who drilled three 3-pointers during an 11-point first quarter that sent the Red Devils to a 19-11 lead after eight minutes.
However, the Mustangs turned to their all-conference center Justin Kuthan, who dominated the boards throughout the game. Trailing 21-13 with 7:20 left in the first half, the Mustangs went on a 22-6 run that flipped the eight-point deficit to an eight-point lead. The recipient of effective passes into the post, Kuthan scored six during the stretch and 13 of his game-high 23 points in the first half. East Lincoln received aid from its defense as it turned four steals into nine points during the run, which ended with Ethan Staples quickly turned a backcourt theft into an open triple. Newton-Conover ended the half with five straight points to trail 35-32.
The Red Devils resumed the 3-point barrage and a 12-2 run midway through the third quarter gave them the lead for good. Kennedy (17 points), Maverick Davis (13) and Keenan Guerry all popped in shots during a 12-2 run that placed Newton-Conover up 44-39 with 2:30 remaining in the quarter. Aiding the effort interior defense that shut off the pipeline of post passes. East Lincoln scored just seven points in the third quarter.
“Justin is just a great basketball player,” Wilkinson said of Kuthan, who also had 23 rebounds. “In my opinion, he’s the best basketball player in this conference. He just puts pressure on you all night long and he’s relentless in going to the boards. We just kept throwing bodies at him.”
Newton-Conover led 48-42 after three quarters and increased the lead to 10 with 6:31 to play after both Jackson Mullins and Guerry sank 3s.
With the post shut off, the Mustangs turned to point guard Myles Adams to create offense. Adams used an effective dribble-drive to score or create contact to get to the foul line. He scored 13 of his 17 points in the fourth quarter. His runner and free throw cut the Mustangs' deficit to 62-60 with 2:20 to go.
Mullins answered with a 3 off the left arc before Adams responded with a layup off the dribble.
A runner by Jeremiah James got East Lincoln within 65-64 with 42.5 seconds left.
With the Red Devils out of timeouts, a desperation, three-quarter court inbounds pass found its way to Matthew Martinez (12 points), who collected it and outmaneuvered the defender for a layup and a 67-64 lead.
The Red Devils made 3 of 4 free throws over the final 18 seconds to seal the win.
“They’re a very difficult basketball team to beat,” said Wilkinson of East Lincoln. “They’ve been in so many big games and close games. Somehow, we just found a way to get the victory tonight.”
GIRLS
Newton-Conover 75, East Lincoln 37
A contest between the top two South Fork 2A teams entering Tuesday’s game was really no contest at all.
The Red Devils led by 20 after one quarter and cleared the 40-point threshold for a running clock with 4:05 left in the third quarter to win handily.
As Newton-Conover has all season, it had its way on the glass. The Red Devils finished with a 53-20 rebounding advantage with 25 offensive rebounds that led to 25 second-chance points.
Rutgers signee Chyna Cornwell led all scorers with 30 points and 18 rebounds with junior forward Grace Loftin adding 18 points and 13 rebounds. Emma Fox also had a double-digit night in rebounds, as she came off the bench to clear 10.
Freshman guard Cassidy Geddes had five of her six steals in the first quarter that led to six points.
Newton-Conover finished the first half of the conference season with a 7-0 mark and improved to 14-2 overall. The Red Devils have won 27 regular-season conference games in a row, including 14 at home. They now lead East Lincoln (11-6, 5-2) and Bandys (12-4, 5-2) by two games heading into the second half of the conference season.
“It sure does feels good to be two games up at the halfway point,” said head coach Sylvia White. “But, just like I tell our kids, we’ve got another half of the season to continue to get better. Other teams are going to get better, and to continue to, no matter who we play, to play at our level.”
Newton-Conover travels to Lincolnton on Friday, while East Lincoln is at Lake Norman Charter.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.