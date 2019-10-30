Newton has the largest field of any election in Catawba County this year with 13 candidates for office.
Mayor Anne Jordan has declined to run for another term. Al Hoover, John Stiver and Eddie Haupt are the three candidates for mayor.
Jeremy Petty will be listed on the ballot but said he has dropped out of the race.
In addition, there are 10 candidates vying for the three open city council seats – incumbents Jerry Hodge and Jody Dixon and challengers Yerby Ray, Roy Johnson, Mary Bess Lawing, J. Mike Honeycutt, Laddie Ford, Beverly Danner Stull, Rick Settlemyre and Addie Shuford.
The seats are at-large and voters may vote for up to three people.
All candidates except Shuford submitted answers to questionnaires about their qualifications.
Here’s what the candidates had to say.
Mayoral candidates
John M. Stiver
Age: 69
Occupation: Retired public-school administrator
Selected community/political experience: I have served as a member of the Newton City Council for the past six years including four years as Mayor Pro Tem.
I am the council representative on the City Tree Board, commissioner on the ElectriCities Board, and an ex-officio member of the Business Advisory Committee.
Prior to joining city council, I served as chairman of the Newton Recreation Board and the Business Advisory Committee.
Why should the people of Newton vote for you over your opponents?
I am seeking the Newton mayoral office to continue the current momentum that is driving growth and private investment in Newton.
Since I joined city council, Newton has become more competitive in attracting small business, industry and residents.
Newton has a new atmosphere of growth, pride and hope for the future. I have worked diligently on strategic planning for our city. Implementing those plans has led to new businesses and significant increases in private investment. As mayor, I plan to address our infrastructure needs, improve communication with our citizens, and prepare our city for the increased growth that is coming with the expansion of Hwy. 16 as well as a four-lane road with a turn lane planned for Startown.
My growth plans include evaluating land use on Hwy. 16 and Startown Highway, providing a plan for water and sewer to unserved areas, completing the downtown streetscape project and expanding marketing efforts for economic development.
Our citizens deserve a city that is moving forward and planning for growth, as well as leaders who listen and work toward solutions. I am experienced, dedicated, and prepared to be Newton’s next mayor.
Eddie Haupt
Age: 79
Selected political/community experience: Former Planning Commission member; former Kiwanis Club member
Why should the people of Newton vote for you over your opponents?
My name is Eddie Haupt and I have lived in Newton all my life, and I care about what happens in my hometown.
I am a businessman who cares about the citizens of Newton. My father was a businessman who served as mayor of Newton for 16 years and my mother stood beside him and did whatever needed to be done to help him with the business and as the wife of the mayor.
I will listen to the people and their concerns if I am elected as your next mayor.
My concerns:
»We need to stop wasteful spending.
»The infrastructure on the roads, parking lots and sidewalks of the forgotten areas of Newton needs to be addressed. The current city council thinks that Newton only consists of the downtown area.
»The parking situation in downtown Newton needs to be addressed because it does not matter if you have a business downtown if people have to park two blocks away to get to your business.
»Lowering taxes so we can bring in more business because the more businesses you have, the more jobs you have and when people have jobs they pay taxes. When you increase the number of taxpayers by lowering everyone’s taxes, you get more, not less, revenue!
»We need to repair streets and sidewalks in the forgotten areas of Newton. The current city council seems to think Newton only consists of the downtown area.
»The empty buildings in Newton need to be addressed.
Al Hoover
Age: 66
Occupation: Investor
Why should the people of Newton vote for you over your opponents?
Here’s my agenda:
»Donate my salary to the city of Newton budget
»Pay raises for the police and fire departments
»All veterans that live in the city of Newton will receive additional tax breaks
»All promotions will be from within Newton.
»Organize a committee to attract and encourage companies to relocate to Newton. This will also increase the job market. I’m currently talking to a global company to persuade them to relocate to Newton.
»Equal treatment for all Newton neighbors, except for our citizens 62-plus. I will do more for them. We need to support our senior citizens.
»Animal cruelty will not be tolerated. I will increase the punishment for abusers
»Pave roads outside downtown Newton. They are a disgrace.
»Monthly meetings with the public to hear their concerns.
»Monthly ride-along with Newton police to stay informed about crime
»Use common-sense decisions on managing the city to lower property taxes and utility bills.
»Water and sewer bills will be the same.
»Eliminate the Piedmont Gas $10 fee every month
»Work with the governor and citizens to eliminate the yearly car tax
»Work with the governor and community to assign all lottery money to the public schools rather than universities. The local school teachers stated to me they desperately need this money to effectively run the schools. This move will also lower property taxes.
City Council Candidates
Jody Dixon
Age: 49
Occupation: Teacher
Selected political/community experience: Current City Council member in City of Newton. I have served on the Planning Commission, the Newton Depot Authority, the Newton Conover Auditorium Board and several others.
Why should the people of Newton vote for you over your opponents?
I have had the great pleasure and opportunity to serve the people of Newton for the last four years on city council.
In that time, we have moved swiftly to make significant investments in our city’s infrastructure, provided new amenities and improved the services offered to our citizens. But we are not done yet. It is essential that we are able to continue down the path set by our strategic plan.
Our long-range planning coupled with a strong capital improvement plan and responsible spending have enabled us to move forward on a variety of projects. These projects have improved the lives of our citizens in tangible ways.
In the past, we have reacted to events instead of planning for the future. Moving all of the city of Newton forward in an inclusionary manner is of the utmost importance.
Citizens should vote for me because I will continue to think about the future of our city and what we need to do to prepare for that future.
Yerby Ray
Age: 50
Occupation: State employee
Selected political/community experience: I started my career as a forest ranger with the North Carolina Forest Service and then transitioned to the North Carolina Highway Patrol where I was a communications officer for 17 years. I was the CEO of the Catawba Valley Chapter of the American Red Cross for six years before serving as managing editor of the Observer News Enterprise. I attend Trinity Baptist Church and have served on the City of Newton Parks and Recreation Board.
Why should the people of Newton vote for you over your opponents?
I am a life-long resident of Newton and have followed our city government for the last 30 years and I think we need conservative leadership to make Newton better.
We need to fix our failing infrastructure before we spend money on fancy projects. Our water and sewer lines, sidewalks and roads are crumbling throughout our city. The current board is focused on six blocks in downtown and that needs to change.
Lower taxes combined with lower utility rates will attract new industries and with this new economic growth new businesses and residents will come to Newton. Industries are not attracted to art, restaurants, and recreational opportunities.
I do not think the widening of NC-16 is the solution to Newton’s woes. Do we really want higher crime rates, crowded schools, higher taxes, and urban sprawl? We need controlled growth. Newton does not need to be the next Mooresville.
I would like to see a partnership with Catawba County to refurbish the old fire department downtown and convert it to a dedicated senior citizen center. We need that for our community.
There is more to Newton than just the downtown area, and I will force the board to realize that. I want to be the voice of every neighborhood and the average taxpayer for Newton.
Lastly we need someone on our city council who will say no. I cannot recall a proposed spending plan that was turned down by our city council. We need a voice to question spending and say enough is enough.
Beverly Danner Stull
Age: 50
Why should the people of Newton vote for you over your opponents?
I see Newton in two lights: the past and the future.
In the past, Newton has always been very good to me. I grew up in the community, in the Startown area. It gave me family and friends that I will always cherish. It gave me a place to become me. Newton is home.
The future is not that different in comparison and yet it has to be. The future has always allowed us to improve ourselves with experiences. The future is you, and you are why I am running for Newton City Council: to make an already caring, vibrant community an even better one.
Simply, I’m running to serve. My focus is more communication to our residents.
In the future, I aim to see more involvement from our citizens. I want to make sure the voice of every community is heard.
I’m running for office to ensure that Newton will be what it has always been and much more.
I am running for city council because I believe it is our city’s role to help make people’s lives a little better and give opportunities to succeed.
To make this happen, we need to re-prioritize our investment in Newton.
Recommitting to our community – our people and our programs – is needed now more than ever.
Newton has always been home. Some leave and fly. Some fly home eventually while some stay and perch. I’m the latter. I have always been proud of being from Newton and of our community.
Roy A. Johnson
Age: 61
Occupation: Retired specialty pharmaceutical representative
Selected political/community experience: Newton Board of Adjustment for two terms; Newton City Council, 1999-2009; Mayor pro tem from 2007-09; council representative on recreation board
Why should the people of Newton vote for you over your opponents?
I have extensive experience serving on the council in the past.
I also have over 40 years of business experience. I can be effective from the start.
Along with the mayors, and other council members I served with, we were able to help rebuild Newton’s economy. We also set up long-term planning for the city in all areas.
As part of your city council, I will work hard to grow our local economy, bring in new jobs, repair infrastructure, improve communication, retain employees and represent all citizens of Newton!
Our growth, planning and success will mean more funding for infrastructure repairs and adding new utility customers will help control cost for all of us!
J. Mike Honeycutt
Age: 75
Occupation: I have been a licensed professional land surveyor in North and South Carolina for 47 years.
I have managed a small business through good and bad times providing opportunity for five employees to become registered land surveyors.
I am currently semi-retired. Our family business has been located in Newton for 36 years and is now managed by my son Randy Honeycutt.
I began my career in 1963 working for the largest land developer in the Southeast, Ervin Construction Company of Charlotte.
I was involved in land planning, engineering design for all types of projects from multi-family and residential to commercial. In 1972, I passed the North and South Carolina State Surveying examination to become licensed.
Selected political/community involvement: Over the years I have served as president of the Foothills Chapter of NC Society of Land Surveyors, and on several state committees. I have also taught classes at the community college level.
Recreation time for me includes shag dancing (I am currently president of the Lake Hickory Shag Club), motorcycle riding, woodworking, gardening and remodeling our home built in 1900 for the past few years.
Why should the people of Newton vote for you over your opponents?
If elected to the council, I promise each citizen of Newton to do everything in my power to keep our tax rate low, stop unnecessary spending, protect and maintain infrastructure while supporting wisely planned growth.
My 36 years of managing a small business in good times and bad will be very helpful in dealing with budget matters.
Jerry T. Hodge
Age: 68
Occupation: Professionally, I worked in the newspaper industry in Newton, Lenoir and Wilmington, NC. I worked with the Hickory Metro Sports Commission and the Catawba County Sports Hall of Fame. I worked as the Division Business Development Manager and Major Accounts Manager with Republic Services. I retired in 2012. During the past four years, I have served the citizens of Newton as an active member of the Newton City Council.
Selected political/community experience: Newton City Council Member, 2015-2019; city of Newton Business Advisory Committee - Member since December 2011 – current ex-officio member; Western Piedmont Council of Governments –– Policy Board Member &Transportation Advisory Committee – since 2015 Policy Board Member; Catawba County Chamber of Commerce – former Board Chairman; Rotary Club of Newton Conover– Paul Harris Fellow – former member; First Presbyterian Church of Newton - Elder – former Personnel-Finance Committee chairman.
Why should the people of Newton vote for you over your opponents?
Proven leadership experiences, effective listener, honest and caring attitude.
Based on input from citizens and businesses, I will work with the council members, mayor and city staff to accomplish the following efforts.
1. Planned financial development, spending and reporting for all initiatives.
2. Planned growth of public and private investments throughout the city.
3. Planned improvements of street surfaces and sidewalks throughout Newton.
4. Planned improvements of the water distribution and infrastructure throughout the city.
5. Planned improvement of communication with citizens, businesses and guests of Newton.
There is much more to accomplish in our city. I look forward to serving you in the next four years as a Newton City Council member.
Laddie H. Ford Jr.
Age: 68
Occupation: Retired from Trident Charlotte after 21 years of service
Selected political/community experience: Graduated from Newton-Conover High School 1969; attended Johnson C. Smith University; former treasurer of Catawba County NAACP and council member on Save Our Youth Program; past co-President of the PTO at Startown Elementary School; Life Scout rank and patrol leader of troop 304 American Boy Scouts - Newton NC; community moderator for the East Newton meetings
Why should the people of Newton vote for you over your opponents?
The citizens of Newton should vote for me rather than the other candidates because, although I have no political experience, I believe that is an advantage.
In the current political climate, it seems as if everyone is choosing sides and nothing is getting accomplished.
As someone who has lived in Newton all of my life and loves every aspect of my quaint hometown, instead of choosing sides, I am choosing all citizens of Newton.
I want to do my part to keep Newton great, and I see opportunities to make it even better.
I believe the time is right for unique perspectives that reflect our diverse community, while also listening to and respecting others' perspectives.
I am also not afraid to speak my mind or ask the tough questions that will be needed at the council table because I want to be the voice of the community.
Rick Settlemyre
Age: 70
Occupation: I retired from Carpenter Co. in Conover after 38 years as the Division Quality Control Manager.
Selected political/community experience: I am a lifelong resident of Catawba County and I have lived in Newton for the last eight years. I graduated from Fred T. Foard in 1967, served in Vietnam in 1968 and 1969. I was a recipient of the Navy Combat Action Ribbon. I graduated from Catawba Valley Community College in 1980 with an associate degree in business administration.
Why should the people of Newton vote for you over your opponents?
My first concern is to work together as a team. No one can make Newton have a bright future by themselves.
I am conservative person and believe in managing spending.
I also believe that all of Newton should be improved, not just the downtown area. However, the improvements to downtown are beautiful.
My biggest asset is I am a normal everyday retired person that delivers Meals on Wheels in Newton. I see and meet a lot of people all over the city. I am a voice for the people.
Mary Bess Lawing
Age: 81
Occupation: Retired Legal Assistant
Selected political/community experience: Newton City Council: 1991-1995, 1977-1989; Newton Appearance Commission: 1993-1995; Newton Recreation Commission 2013-2019; Newton Kiwanis: first woman to join the Newton Kiwanis Club, currently president
Why should the people of Newton vote for you over your opponents?
It has been my pleasure to serve in the past on the Newton City Council, representing the citizens of Newton trying to give everyone a great quality of life, and I am seeking a seat on the council to continue doing so in the future.
I support completing Streetscape with new infrastructure for downtown Newton, addressing our residential infrastructure needs, and maintaining a low tax rate for citizens.
