Newsmakers of 2019

In and around Catawba County, 2019 was a year of private individuals making large contributions to public projects.
It was a year when the city of Hickory and its residents reexamined and sought to commemorate two important stories from its past and a year when citizen groups made their voices heard.
Here’s a look at some of the individuals and groups who made news in the past year.
Large Contributions
Lackey Family
Robert Lackey Sr. started to develop plans for a facility to honor his late wife Deidra in the years after she died in 2011.
In 2019, the city of Hickory approved an agreement with the Lackey family for a new 19-acre park along Lake Hickory that will be named for Deidra Lackey.
The city will contribute $1.8 million toward construction of the new park while the Lackey family will contribute $6 million.
City Manager Warren Wood said the $6 million donation is the largest donation the city has ever received.
Lackey, a Hickory entrepreneur whose business career included ventures in the areas of real estate and consumer products, said he hoped the park would draw people to Hickory.
“We started with a vision that Hickory needed something more to attract people from other areas,” Lackey said.
The project will mean a number of changes for that part of Hickory, which currently consists of Rotary Geitner Park and a wooded area.
The existing Geitner park will be changed but a portion of the new park will carry the Geitner name.
The new concept will feature a Lake House, Conservatory and amphitheater. Lackey said the new park will be a venue for events ranging from performances to weddings.
The Lackey family will be able to use the new features as part of for-profit business ventures but the public must also be given access.
The new park will also have one feature somewhat unusual for a park: a cemetery.
The Conservatory will feature a cemetery that will include some burial spots for the Lackey family and for others who purchase burial space.
Those burial spots will be in the walls and below ground, and Lackey said people who go in the Conservatory would not even realize it was used as a burial spot.
Byron Bean
The Lackey family was not the only prominent family to make a considerable donation to local parks.
In August, Catawba County celebrated the dedication of an additional 209 acres to Riverbend Park.
The addition brought the acreage of the park up to nearly 690 acres and allowed the addition of 7 miles of trail to the existing 12-mile trail system.
The land came courtesy of Byron Bean, who spent much of his professional life in the plastics industry in Conover.
Bean said he considered other uses for the land but ultimately wanted to see it preserved and used for the benefit of Catawba County residents.
“I didn’t want to sell it to become a mobile home park or anything,” Bean said. “I did not want the land abused or anything.”
Honoring Hickory’s History
The Untouchables
2019 marked 55 years since the Ridgeview Panthers established their place in North Carolina sports history by going undefeated through 14 games, most of which took place in the team’s 1964 season.
The 1964 team scored 446 points during that season. Their opponents didn’t score any.
Though decades have passed since the team’s record-breaking achievement, this year saw renewed interest in the team.
Catawba Valley Community College professor Richard Eller screened a rough cut of a documentary about the team in February, to an audience that included several members of the team.
The team will also be the subject of an art project in Ridgeview that will include an archway and two murals – one commemorating the team and another commemorating Ridgeview High School in general.
The project is made possible by a $50,000 grant the United Arts Council of Catawba Valley received from the Z. Smith Reynolds Foundation.
The Untouchables project was one of 10 projects from across the state to receive funding from an initial pool of 82 applicants.
Hampton Davis, a member of the team, was present when the grant was announced.
“I didn’t think I’d be here this day,” Davis said at the time. “You know, I think about all the ones that’s gone off, that’s not here … to live this moment. I’m excited about this.”
Arts council Executive Director Kathy Greathouse said she expects the artwork will be finished and dedicated in May 2020.
Miracle of Hickory committee and Hunter Speagle
The past year marked the 75th anniversary of what Catawba Valley Community College historian Richard Eller described as Hickory’s “finest moment.”
In 1944, the city responded to a regional polio outbreak by building a hospital in less than 54 hours.
The hospital gained national attention and was notable for providing service to both black and white children
A committee made up of members of the Piedmont Post Polio Support Group and local Rotary clubs joined together to support efforts to commemorate the anniversary.
Hickory artist Hunter Speagle was chosen to take on the task of memorializing the event.
The result was a large mural on the side of Lindy’s Furniture in downtown depicting a white nurse caring for a black child.
Speagle said he wanted to convey the human bond between the nurse and the child.
Reflecting on the mural project prior to a dedication ceremony in October, Speagle said he’d devoted his entire year to it.
“So when someone asks what it means to me, what does one year of your life mean to you?” Speagle said. “It means everything, so I am really excited about this.”
Residents Speak Up
Alexander County gun range opponents
In January, the Alexander County/Taylorsville Planning and Zoning Commission met to consider a proposal for a new shooting range on Teague Town Road.
The board was met with a room filled with more than 100 people, most in opposition to the plans, which would feature an outdoor rifle range.
A little more than 20 people spoke during the hearing, most of them expressing concerns ranging from safety to damage to property values.
The noise from the gun range was the biggest complaint.
In an emotional appeal to the commission, resident Brenda Hallman said noise from a gun range would trigger her seizure disorder.
“I will have to remove myself from the outside, and I will become a prisoner inside my own home,” Hallman said.
The gun range opponents waved red signs with the word “Against” written on them.
Eventually, they got their way. The commission voted against the proposal and the Alexander County Board of Commissioners declined to take up the proposal.
Landon Ferguson, who applied to open the Teague Town Road range, said he successfully applied for a gun shop and indoor shooting range on N.C. 16 this year. He plans to have those businesses completed by May 2020.
He said he’s still looking to open an outdoor range in the county but the timing and location of that project are still fluid.
Oakwood residents opposed to traffic signal removal
Members of Hickory’s Oakwood community gathered at First Presbyterian Church in April to express concern over a traffic light study and the possible removal of traffic signals.
In March, the city of Hickory began a traffic light study at the intersection of Third Avenue Drive NW and Third Avenue Court NW.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation requested the study be done to determine the need for the traffic light.
The idea of removing the signals concerned many residents who said they were already experiencing unsafe traffic conditions, even with the lights.
Sally Fox, a former member of the Hickory City Council, suggested converting Second and Third avenues from one-way streets to two-way pairs, a proposal that received support from many who attended the meeting.
By the end of the year, the light where the initial study had been conducted was removed but other lights remained in place.
Along Second and Third avenues, residents have put up signs in their yards cautioning people to slow down.
Hickory Communications Specialist Sarah Killian said the city is working alongside NCDOT to study possible changes to the road that could improve traffic flow and safety.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.