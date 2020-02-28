Catawba Farms started as a farm and bed-and-breakfast.
In 2017, they expanded to add a winery.
This Saturday, they officially open their craft brewery.
When I saw a bright yellow “Brewery” flag waving in front of the farm on Southwest Boulevard last weekend, my eyes lit up. I’m always happy to see more local brews.
Twyla Deese, co-owner of Catawba Farms, confirmed my hopes. This Saturday, the brewery pours its first beers, she said.
“This is a major milestone for us,” Deese said.
When the farm expanded to be a winery in 2017, Deese and her partners Dennis Baucom and Michael Waltuch planned to add a brewery shortly after. But the expansion to accommodate the brewing area and brewing permits delayed the project.
They still worked to prepare, Deese said. They hired Newton local Franklin Reinhardt to brew, and he started testing beer batches to create their core brews.
Come Saturday, in the lodge-like tasting hall at the Newton farm, they’ll be pouring a brown ale, a farmhouse ale, a harvest ale and an India pale ale.
I’m delighted to hear those are just the start. Over time, Catawba Farms will keep making more core beers as well as seasonal ones, Deese said. The beers will be available in the taproom, and for those who need more, you can take them home in growlers and crowlers — canned beer to go.
I hear from many people that Newton is on the brink of change, with the expansion of N.C. 16 on the way and Charlotte rapidly growing past its borders. Deese said she and her partners agree. They saw that growth coming and wanted to be ready for it.
“That’s why we chose to make our commitment here,” she said.
Another business in Newton that hopped on the revitalization train early is 2 Pink Magnolias gift shop, which celebrated its 10-year anniversary recently. The owners, Rebecca Stiver and her daughter Jennifer Stiver, opened the store in 2010 to bring retail business to downtown, Rebecca Stiver said.
“There had been few sustaining retail businesses over the years,” she said. “We are so proud that we are able to celebrate 10 successful years in the gift business.”
The store is in its second location, the former Epps Printing building on North College Avenue, which they renovated and moved into in 2015.
For their 10-year anniversary this year, they unveiled a new logo with detailed pink magnolia blooms over a pink-and-white-striped backdrop, Stiver said.
In other Catawba County business, it looks like a new restaurant is filling in the space left behind by Atlanta Bread in Hickory when it closed in early January.
A sign for Hickory Bread Cafe is set up by the road and on the windows on the building at the corner of Catawba Valley Boulevard and Robinson Road.
There’s not much more information, but the sign says they’ll serve breakfast, lunch and dinner.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.