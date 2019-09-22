MAIDEN — A groundbreaking ceremony was held Sept. 16 for the construction of an RV park in Catawba County.
The campground will be called “321 RV Park” and will have 73 sites with full hookups. It is being built by RSH Properties LP of Hickory and will be on Startown Road opposite the Apple plant near U.S. 321, Exit 33, in Maiden.
Owners are Richard and Susan Harwell, Hunter Harwell and Shannon Harwell Queen. The campground will be a family venture, said Susan Harwell, president of RSH Properties.
“Our family members all have their own businesses, but we are coming together on this project to fill a real need in Catawba County,” Harwell said.
“Catawba County desperately needs an RV park to accommodate visitors with RVs coming to visit the county for business, funerals, weddings, and to work as contract employees for Apple and Duke Energy,” said Richard Harwell. “We hope to have a significant impact on the economic contributions that the RV industry has to offer the county.”
Shannon Harwell Queen, co-owner, will operate and oversee the campground. Her role will be to manage reservations, daily operations and social media outlets.
Hunter Harwell, who is a general contractor and co-owner, will be in charge of building the campground. He will serve as liaison with Catawba County officials.
“Wright and Associates of Conover has done an outstanding job on the engineering design and layout,” Hunter Harwell said.
“We have a fine grader with Sparks Grading of Bessemer City. This will be a beautiful campground set high on a hill with long-range skyline views of Charlotte and Gastonia. We expect our business to grow rapidly just as the RV industry is growing.”
Follow “321 RV Park” on Facebook.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.