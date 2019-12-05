The Hickory City Council welcomed a new member and said goodbye to another Tuesday night.
Tony Wood was sworn in as the Ward 1 council member. Wood was elected to the position last month.
Returning council members Charlotte Williams and Danny Seaver were also sworn in.
David Zagaroli was appointed as mayor pro tem for the next year. John Crone was sworn in for another year as the city’s attorney.
Tuesday was also outgoing Councilman Brad Lail’s last meeting as a member of the council.
Lail’s former council colleagues, City Manager Warren Wood and Crone paid tribute to Lail, citing his attention to detail and commitment to involving the public in government processes.
Tony Wood said he appreciated Lail’s example.
“You’ve left me with big shoes to fill, and my goal is to be myself, be true to myself while striving for the standard that you’ve set,” Wood said.
Lail received a chair with his name and years of service engraved and a nightstick from the Hickory Police Department as parting gifts.
Lail thanked both his colleagues and the public.
“I’ve really enjoyed my time on Council,” Lail said. “And I very much appreciate the citizens and especially the folks that come out to all of our meetings.”
Soccer field improvements and legal settlement
The council also awarded a $370,000 contract with GeoSurfaces Southeast Inc. for installation of artificial turf at the Henry Fork Soccer Complex.
The city is switching to the artificial turf “to improve the options and attractiveness of Hickory for various athletic events,” according to the council agenda.
The council also accepted a general release in two police misconduct lawsuits.
The general release acknowledges the terms of the settlement reached between the city, three former officers and plaintiffs Chelsea Doolittle and Maeghan Richmond.
The women’s allegations against the city included claims of assault, humiliation and false arrest stemming from encounters with former officers Robert George, Vidal Sipe and Frank Pain in 2013.
The city recently settled with the women for $400,000. The city’s previous insurer paid the settlement while the city paid $25,000 for litigation costs.
Both the soccer field contract and general release were passed unanimously as part of the consent agenda.
