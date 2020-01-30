A new outpatient substance abuse and addiction treatment center is opening in Hickory and will offer long-term treatment.
Eleanor Health, a treatment provider launched in North Carolina in 2019, opened its fourth clinic last week in Hickory.
The clinic differs from other substance abuse and addiction treatments in its outpatient care model — treating patients with medicine and therapy while they live at home — and the length of time they treat patients: up to five years, CEO Corbin Petro said.
“Typically when people think about getting treatment they think they need to go to a 30-day treatment facility,” Petro said. “What’s really needed is a long-term community-based approach.”
Hickory was chosen as the next location for an Eleanor Health clinic because of its high instance of opioid and other substance abuse and low access to outpatient treatment, Petro said.
“We do a lot of analysis to figure out where it makes sense to put our clinics,” she said.
New patients, who may be referred by a doctor or visit as a walk-in, at the Eleanor clinic get a free 15-minute evaluation to see if the outpatient care model is right for them, Petro said. That often depends on where they’re at in the process of getting off the drug they’re addicted to, she said.
If a patient is a good fit, they’ll get a medical evaluation and psychological exam to figure out the best course for treatment, which could include medication and therapy sessions. The clinic aims to treat mental illnesses at the same time as addiction, Petro said.
“Eighty-three percent of people who have a substance disorder or are dealing with addiction also have some underlying condition,” Petro said. “If you don’t manage those you’re just putting a Band-Aid on the addiction.”
Following the initial treatment, the patient comes in regularly or has e-visits over the internet. That can mean a video chat therapy session or a prescription refill online. The online connection can help make the treatment more accessible for those facing trouble finding transportation, Petro said.
Patients get regular check-ups and can stay a client for five years, after which they can come back as needed, Petro said.
“After a year the risk of relapse goes down significantly,” Petro said. “After five years the risk of relapse is the same as the general public.”
Patients are treated by medical staff who work part time at the locations around the state, a nurse located at the Hickory clinic and helped by a community recovery partner — someone who’s been through recovery themselves. Those people will travel to clients’ homes to help with online visits or lend support, Petro said.
The Hickory clinic is prepared to take on about 500 patients, and could expand if there is demand, Petro said.
Six more Eleanor Health clinics are on the way in North Carolina and more are planned in other states.
