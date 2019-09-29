HICKORY - Neranti, a store specializing in CBD and hemp products, has opened at 1156 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. SE in Hickory beside the DMV office. Neranti is planning a grand opening celebration on Saturday, Oct. 5, at 10 a.m.
Neranti is focused on educating community members on CBD and hemp products and providing them with another method of relief. Neranti has products from local distributor Forest Remedies as well as top-rated Green Roads products. CBD is available in a variety of forms at Neranti from oils to gummies to flower, even products for pets.
Neranti is owned and operated by Alex and Lisa Spruell, who said they pride themselves on not only running their businesses, but being committed to giving back to the community through service. The Spruells are also passionate about alternative solutions for their own conditions. Alex, raised in Catawba County, suffers from diabetes and all the complications that come with it and Lisa has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis. CBD is their preference to help with their conditions, With the CBD/hemp products, they can still manage everything that they are involved in with no complications, they said.
Neranti is located at 1156 Lenoir Rhyne Blvd. SE in Hickory and is open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. For more information about Neranti, call 828-312-5878 or visit NerantiNC.com
Neranti's slogan is “You can get your CBD beside the DMV in Hickory from Neranti.”
