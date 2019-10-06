NEWTON — Stephanie Renzelman has been hired by District Attorney Scott Reilly to serve the residents of the 36th Prosecutorial District.
She was sworn in as the newest assistant district attorney in the 36th Prosecutorial District on Tuesday by Richard S. Holloway, District Court judge, in Catawba County.
A native of Gypsum, Colo., Renzelman will be working out of the Catawba County office in District Criminal Court.
“Stephanie brings with her a fresh perspective that will keep our office at the top of its game. I’m excited to have her join our staff, and I was honored to sponsor her admission to the North Carolina Bar and the DA’s Office,” Reilly said.
Renzelman received her Bachelor of Arts degree in political science from Colorado Mesa University in 2013 and earned her law degree from the University of Kentucky College of Law in 2019.
