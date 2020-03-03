Primary election

Voters cast their ballots at Mountain View 2 Precinct 24 Tuesday afternoon.

On Tuesday, voters across Catawba County went to the polls to weigh in on primary races for local, state and federal offices such as president, governor, N.C. Senate and Catawba County Board of Commissioners

By 4 p.m. Tuesday — more than three hours before the polls closed — nearly 25,000 people had voted, Catawba County Elections Director Amanda Duncan said.

This included roughly 13,100 during early voting and a little more than 11,500 on the primary day itself. That’s roughly 24 percent of the county’s 102,000 registered voters.

The breakdown of how many people voted in each primary was not available Tuesday afternoon.

