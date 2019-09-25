HICKORY — Nearly 1,000 cyclists will roll into Hickory this weekend, as the 2019 Cycle North Carolina (Cycle NC) “Mountains to Coast” Ride travels across the state from the Blue Ridge Mountains to the Carolina coast.
The 21st annual “Mountains to Coast” Ride is scheduled for a Blowing Rock to Atlantic Beach route, from Saturday to Oct. 5. With tourist stops along scenic back roads, the “Mountains to Coast” trek is the highlight of the year for many cyclists from across the nation.
On Sunday, Hickory will be the second stop on the tour and host the cyclists for an overnight stay at Stanford Park and area hotels. As the cyclists ride into the city, Hickory residents are encouraged to stand along the route from 11:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., cheering and welcoming riders as they come to the end of a 65-mile ride from Blowing Rock to Hickory.
The best places to watch and welcome riders as they come through include:
N.C. 127, between Falling Creek Road and Cloninger Mill Road
Falling Creek Road, between N.C. 127 and 29th Avenue Drive NE
29th Avenue Drive NE, between Falling Creek Road and 16th Street NE
16th Street NE, between 29th Avenue Drive NE and Highland Recreation Center
“We are excited to have this popular cycling event stop in Hickory and give cyclists from across the nation the opportunity to enjoy all our great city has to offer,” said Hickory Mayor Hank Guess. “We want their time in Hickory to be a memorable experience and a highlight of the tour. Let’s make Hickory the place they all remember for its hospitality and welcoming environment.”
“Hickory has so much to offer visitors — natural beauty, outdoor recreational destinations, farm-to-table restaurants, excellent shopping, and a bustling arts and culture scene. We’re excited to have such a large group of cyclists stop and experience the Hickory metro area,” added Mandy Pitts Hildebrand, chief executive officer of the Hickory Metro Convention and Visitors Bureau. “This event will not only allow its riders to enjoy well-crafted fun in Hickory, it will also benefit the local economy as the riders patronize area restaurants, businesses, and accommodations.”
For more information about Cycle NC and the “Mountains to Coast” Ride, visit www.ncsports.org.
