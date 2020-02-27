Early voting for the 2020 primaries is nearly over and nearly 8,300 Catawba County residents had cast their ballots as of Wednesday.
That number represents 8 percent of the more than 102,000 registered voters in the county.
The total ballots cast include roughly 5,700 in the Republican primary and 2,500 in the Democratic primary.
Unaffiliated voters can choose whether they want to vote in the primaries for the Republican, Democratic or Libertarian primaries.
Otherwise, residents must be registered members of the respective parties.
The deadline to register to vote on the March 3 primary day has passed. However, during early voting, residents can register the same day as they vote.
People using same-day registration may be asked to show ID or other documents verifying their residence.
