With the completion of the duals, wrestling programs now look ahead to the state tournament in Greensboro in another week. However, for individual wrestlers to get there, they will have to get by this weekend’s regionals, which are on tap starting today around the state.
The North Carolina High School Athletic Association individual regionals start this afternoon at host sites, with the consolation and championship rounds taking place Saturday afternoon and evening.
In each of the four classifications in the NCHSAA, the top four finishers advance to the state tournament next weekend at the Greensboro Coliseum. The 2A, 3A and 4A classes have four regionals — East, Mideast, Midwest and West — while the 1A schools have just two regionals — East and West.
Individuals at each regional qualified through a point system that factored in this season’s winning percentage from a minimum of 15 matches completed prior to the dual playoffs. Those who fell short of 15 matches had losses added to their records to determine qualifiers and seedings. Points also were added based on a wrestler’s participation and finish at last year’s state tournament. The top 16 scorers from each weight class in a region were then seeded according to the points received.
Along with the individual qualifiers, team tournament championships are on the line. At the 2A West Regional at West Wilkes High, 2A dual champion Fred T. Foard figures to be in the mix for the regional title. Also expected to contend is defending 2A West champion West Lincoln, which has four No. 1 seeds in the brackets. Both schools had wrestlers qualify for all 14 weight classes.
Bandys and Bunker Hill are among a few of the area conference schools that will go to the 2A Midwest Region at North Davidson High, as placements are determined by geography. Bunker Hill was the 2A Midwest Regional runner-up the last two years behind Central Academy, which won this regional a year ago and went on to claim the 2A state title.
A week after finishing in the final four in duals, St. Stephens will face a tough field at the 3A West Regional held at North Henderson High. The Indians and 2A West Champion Enka figure to be among the top contenders. St. Stephens is the defending 3A West champion.
South Caldwell and McDowell will compete at the 4A West Regional held at Hough High.
Here is a list of the schools from area conferences and the individual wrestlers scheduled to participate at regionals.
2A WEST REGIONALHost: West Wilkes High, today 4:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.
Draughn (1) (Name (Seed), class, weight, record):
Tucker Sisk (7), Sr., 113 pounds, 14-7.
East Burke (6):
Caleb Johnson-White (6), Soph., 126 pounds, 25-7; Arturo Pizon-Castillejos (15), Sr., 132, 5-2; Trevor Phillips (5), Sr., 145, 24-6; Luke Wilson (15), Fr., 170, 7-8; Elijah Hess (6), Jr., 182, 25-7; Jonathan Carroll (16), Sr., 220, 13-17.
Fred T. Foard (14):
Brock Carey (2), Fr., 106 pounds, 32-2; Ian Willis (8), Soph., 113, 19-6; Dawson Cody (8), Soph., 120, 29-17; Jamie Richard (5), Jr., 126, 44-10; Zane Birtchet (4), Fr., 132, 47-7; Braden Wharton (3), Sr., 120, 43-7; Dalton Jackson (9), Sr., 145, 34-12; Justin Whalen (3), Sr., 152, 47-7; David Weaver (4), Sr., 160, 38-6; Evan Steiger (5), Soph., 170, 20-7; Landon Foor (1), Jr., 50-0, 182; Jacob Belton (5), Jr., 195, 44-9; Dylan Smith (10), Fr., 220, 26-15; Mo McAfee (4), Jr., 285, 36-11.
Hibriten (10):
Cameron Atkins (10), Soph., 106 pounds, 7-4; Ross Watts (4), Fr., 113, 37-7; Josiah Honer (9), Fr., 126, 31-14; Chandler Wyke (14), Fr. 138, 20-16; Carter Hinton (15), Fr. 145, 15-16; Caden Crowe (13), Jr. 152, 17-15; Sadharri Moore (16), Soph., 160, 14-13; Azariah Moore (5), Jr., 182, 29-7; Xzavien Barnes (9), Jr., 220, 25-12; Daniel Baker (7), Soph., 285, 21-8.
Lincolnton (13):
Matthew Davis (9), Fr., 106 pounds, 23-17; Quinlan Hunter (2), Soph., 113, 31-4; Cameron Smith (3), Sr., 120, 39-5; Ethan Smith (14), Fr., 126, 22-15; Justin White (5), Sr., 132, 30-9; Jonathan Alwran (9), Jr., 138, 27-9; Brandon Joaquin (8), Sr., 145, 35-12; Esteban Hoyle (11), Sr., 152, 18-14; Mason Whitaker (7), Sr., 160, 24-9; Ethan Register (9), Sr., 170, 23-15; Bernard Wingate (6), Soph., 195, 18-4; Zed Register (13), 220, Sr., 21-16; Brandon Davis (16), Fr., 285, 7-10.
Maiden (9):
Jose Silva-Pompa (14), Fr., 106 pounds, 4-10; Landon Bradley (15), Jr., 113, 13-18; Nathaniel Poovey (10), Sr., 126, 21-11; Zachary Beard (6), Soph., 132, 15-5; Tyrus Cobb (15), Sr., 138, 15-13; Zachary Wise (13), Sr., 152, 11-14, Dorian Craver (11), Jr., 170, 8-5; Aaron Lefevers (15), Jr., 195, 7-13; DJ Spring (13), Fr., 285; 9-7.
Newton-Conover (11):
Nathan Vang (12), Fr., 106 pounds, 17-23; Camden Spencer (2), Soph., 113, 29-18; Jason Brawley (12), 132, 23-17; Jordan Henze (16), 138, 19-27; Ethan Clark (14), Soph., 145, 27-21; Charlie Pettery (7), Jr., 152, 28-17; Joshua Nichols (1), Sr., 170, 37-2; Cole Clark (4), Jr., 182, 39-6; Sakarri Morrison (4), Jr., 195, 42-0; Owen Clark (5), Soph., 220, 39-7; Ryan Walker (1), Jr., 285, 43-1.
Patton (8):
Mariano Mendez (1), Sr., 106 pounds, 52-2; Reid Pons (12), Fr., 113, 15-9; Dilan Patton (2), Soph., 120, 49-4; Jerry Sarath (10), Soph., 132, 31-21; Eliseo Ramirez (14), Soph., 160, 27-18; Kaleb Spann (3), Jr., 170, 36-5; Kamden Stephens (14), Fr., 182, 30-21; Dylan Rhodes (12), Sr., 195, 25-29;
West Caldwell (3):
Freddy Guardiola (1), Sr., 145 pounds, 38-4; Brandon Rivera (16), Jr., 152, 10-16; Tre’Shon Harper (11), Sr., 195, 29-13.
West Lincoln (14):
TI Phansook (6), Sr., 106 pounds, 12-3; Chade Norman (6), Soph., 113, 28-6; Langston Hoffman (1), Jr., 120, 20-4; Kemp Wehunt (8), Soph., 126, 12-4; Luke Stewart (3), Jr., 126, 26-5; Xander Pendergrass (1), Sr., 138, 26-2; Ricky Reynolds (4), Jr., 145, 26-5; Canon Bridges (1), Sr., 152, 27-1; Mason Avery (6), Fr., 160, 23-8; Harold Willis (8), Sr., 170, 10-6; Luke Scronce (9), Sr., 182, 23-10; Alex Hall (10), Sr., 195, 22-8; Harley Scronce (1), Sr., 220, 25-2; Luke Willis (8), Jr., 285, 16-7.
2A MIDWEST REGIONALHost: North Davidson, Friday 5:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.
Bandys (8) (Name (Seed), class, weight, record):
Trey Story (8), Fr., 113 pounds, 26-17; Bryson Burkett (11), Soph., 126, 32-13; William Nix (12), Fr., 132, 20-16; Ian Powers (16), Sr., 138, 21-16; Ayden Hocking (16), Soph., 145, 7-24; Trey Ballew (14), Fr., 152, 12-22; Austin Cline (12), Soph., 182, 21-18; Camden Mongene (15), Fr., 195, 12-18.
Bunker Hill (14):
Lawson Vang (7), Soph., 106 pounds, 35-8; Alan Morales (14), Fr., 113, 22-19; Raul Hernandez (5), Soph., 120, 29-13; Jose Hernandez (14), Jr., 126, 24-18; Alex Betancourt (13), Soph., 132, 21-18; Brayden Guess (4), Soph., 138, 41-4; Brian Bouttavong (11), Soph., 145, 16-14; Jadan Speaks (6), Jr., 152, 33-8; Clayton Dobbins (8), Jr., 160, 21-10; Rodney McManus (5), Soph., 170, 27-8; Chandler Icard (16), Jr., 182, 15-24; Aaron Bryant (7), Sr., 195, 15-5; Casey Bolick (1), Sr., 220, 35-2; Lawson York (13), Soph., 285, 13-15.
East Lincoln (11):
Devean Huskey (7), Soph., 113 pounds, 19-9; Dalton Ware (14), Soph., 120, 8-18; Luke Davidson (8), Soph., 126, 24-8; Coleman Barber (11), Sr., 132, 10-8; Shylin Taras (8), Jr., 138, 23-6; Caleb Hines (1), Jr., 152, 30-1; Avlin Brook (7), Sr., 160, 11-3; TyJai Johnson (12), Soph., 170, 11-11; Trace Langston (4), Jr., 182, 22-5; Grayson Cannon (2), Jr., 220, 28-3; Trent Smith (1), Jr., 285, 26-3.
North Lincoln (5):
Jordan Schlossman (4), Jr., 106, 44-4; Andrew Holden (1), Sr., 132, 38-7; Jordan Dininny (14), Jr., 152, 24-24; Joey Plyler (1), Soph., 170, 40-7; Brenden Pickler (8), Sr., 182, 25-16.
West Iredell (12):
Ryan Lambert (14), Fr., 106 pounds, 14-10; Dominick Ghiraldi (16), Soph., 113, 15-16; Ryan Fox (13), Sr., 126 18-11; Omar Morris (13), Jr., 138, 22-15; Caleb Alford (10), Jr., 145, 17-13; Jake Norman (11), Jr., 152, 18-19; Jahir Pineda (16), Jr., 160, 4-12; Francisco Nunez (14), Sr., 170, 10-11; Aaron Harris (14), Sr., 182, 9-9; Kareen Stevenson (4), Sr., 195, 35-6; Yahir Villarreal (13), Fr., 220, 11-18; Jason Anderson (11), Jr., 220, 22-18.
3A WEST REGIONAL TOURNAMENT
Host: North Henderson High, Friday 5:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m.
Alexander Central (6) (Name (Seed), class, weight, record):
Dylan Dalton (9), Fr., 120 pounds, 22-12; Caleb Fountain (7), Jr., 138, 26-14; Elijah Peal (13), Soph., 145, 18-12; Gavin Hoskins (14), Jr., 160, 7-18; Noah Medders (13), Soph., 170, 14-17; Blake Martin (7), Jr., 285, 20-7.
Freedom (4):
Davion Lowdermilk (7), Soph., 120 pounds, 13-5; Kalvin Khang (6), Soph., 160, 17-5; Daniel Lopez (16), Fr., 170, 4-4; Fredy Vicente-Perez (13), Fr., 11-9.
St. Stephens (14):
Cesar Chavez Alonzo (7), Fr., 106 pounds, 33-11; Jovanny Urzua (1), Sr., 113, 42-2; Coy Reid (3), Jr., 120, 44-8; Evan Trossi (8), Soph., 126, 17-11; Kymani Evans (12), Soph., 132, 19-14; Dalen Milligan (8), Jr., 138, 22-12; Garrett Bolling (9), Sr., 145, 34-15; Beck Nestor (10), Jr., 152, 33-19; Jayden Jackson (8), Jr., 160, 32-11; Dorian Whitworth (6), Jr., 170, 36-5; Justin Beltran (4), Sr., 182, 40-7; Andre Britt (1), Soph., 195, 47-4; Robert Valencia (15), Sr., 220, 15-18; Ryan Campbell (6), Sr., 285, 24-7.
Watauga (7):
Daniel Russom (7), Soph., 113 pounds, 31-13; Landon Vansliedrecht (13), Soph., 120, 8-8; Mosaic Vansliedrecht (16), Soph., 126, 20-24; Luke Cuthbert (10), Soph., 160, 20-10. William Bouboulis (15), Soph., 195, 11-31; Ben Oakes (7), Sr., 220, 31-13; Grant Lawrence (12), Soph., 285, 15-10.
4A WEST REGIONAL
Host: Hough High, Friday 5:30 p.m., Saturday 9:30 a.m.
McDowell (11) (Name (seed), class, weight, record):
Luke Roberts (14), Soph., 120 pounds, 10-24; Joseph Thomas (10), Soph., 106, 15-26; Tobias Finn (1), Jr., 132, 45-4; Calvin Stevenson (8), Jr., 138, 23-22; Richard Carr (6), Fr., 145, 18-15; Jacob Creaton (4), Jr., 152, 23-10; Bruin Lytle (6), Soph., 160, 20-10; Preston Dennison (4), Jr., 170, 38-10; Jesse Barrier (7), Soph., 182, 31-15; Bryson Stines (9), Fr., 195, 3-4; Kaitlin Combs (14), Fr., 285, 6-25
South Caldwell (14):
Jonah McBurney (4), Soph., 106 pounds, 28-10; Tyler Queen (7), Fr., 113, 21-13; Abby Phillips (8), Sr., 120, 21-16; Jade Hutto (6), Jr., 126, 11-9; Riley Thacker (15), Fr., 132, 1-14; Andrew Clark (6), Jr., 138, 14-13; Hunter Hudson (5), Sr., 145, 23-11; Anthony Romero (12), Jr., 152, 11-17; Ben Shore (8), Jr., 160, 15-18; Madelynn Dillard (12), Jr., 170, 4-13; CJ Crawford (8), Sr., 182, 26-14; Justin Chester (5), Sr., 195, 22-14; Cole McCall (7), Jr., 220, 9-4; Josh Voelkel (1), Sr., 285, 28-2.
