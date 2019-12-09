In their first matchup in more than three years, the Catawba Valley Community College men’s basketball team defeated visiting Pasco-Hernando (Florida) 92-65 on Saturday afternoon at the Tarlton Complex.
Before Saturday’s contest, the last time that the Red Hawks and Bobcats had faced off was on Nov. 19, 2016 — a contest won 85-68 by CVCC.
The Red Hawks (4-4) took a 36-29 halftime lead in Saturday’s contest against the Bobcats (2-10) — powered by six points apiece from sophomores Zach De La Cruz and Jonathan McFall and five points each from sophomores Jahleer Black and Byron Sanders.
Erupting early in the second half, Catawba Valley used a 24-3 run during the opening five minutes of the half to distance themselves from Pasco-Hernando for good.
CVCC freshman Caleb Bryson scored 11 of his game-high 13 points during the run to start the second half, including three 3-point baskets.
Four Red Hawks reached double figures in scoring in Saturday’s game, including Bryson, McFall (12 points), Sanders (12) and freshman John Bean (10).
The CVCC men’s basketball team returns to action next Saturday for a road conference contest against Lenoir Community College. Tip-off in Kinston is set for 3 p.m.
