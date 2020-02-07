For the second year, the North Carolina High School Athletic Association, in conjunction with the North Carolina Chapter of U.S.A. Wrestling, will host the Women’s Wrestling Invitational Tournament. The event will be held throughout the day today starting at 10 a.m. at Carolina Courts in Concord.
Currently, the NCHSAA does not sanction a specific sport in girls wrestling, so girls that do wrestle often compete against boys on opposing teams. However, participation in the sport by girls is increasing. According to brackets released Thursday night by the NCHSAA, 179 wrestlers from around the state will compete in 16 weight brackets. That is up from 87 participants in 11 brackets that wrestled in the inaugural event held last year in Winston-Salem. Due to the larger numbers of participants, two brackets will be held in the 106-, 113- and 120-pound weight classes.
The NCHSAA will award medals to the top four finishers in each bracket. No team awards will be given.
Nine high school girls from the Hickory-metro are listed in the brackets for this year’s invitational. The most prominent name among the group is South Caldwell’s Jade Hutto. She was the lone wrestler from the area to compete at the inaugural event and she came away with the first-place medal in the 126-pound bracket.
Here is the list of the wrestlers expected to compete today.
Alexander Central
Alysha Early, Soph., 132 pounds (5-1, 5 pins)
Placed third at the Elizabeth Barry Memorial Tournament in December.
Bandys
Bryce Kirkland, Fr., 106 pounds. (7-11, 2 pins)
Picked up a pin in her last match vs. Hibriten on Wednesday.
Kynna Joyner, Fr., 120 pounds (4-11)Started for the Trojans at 120 pounds this season.
Freedom
Emily Propst, Fr., 113 pounds (11-5, 3 pins)
Finished second at 106 pounds in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament.
Newton-Conover
Savannah Brown, Fr., 126 pounds. (2-5)
Started for Newton-Conover at 120 pounds in January.
South Caldwell
Madelynn Dillard, Jr., 170 pounds (4-13)
Participated in the girls tournament at the Holy Angels tournament in Charlotte, where she went 1-3. Started for the Spartans at 170 pounds this year.
Jade Hutto, Jr., 126 pounds. (11-9, 5 pins)Went 2-1 in her Northwestern 3A/4A Conference matches with pins in both wins.
Haley McCall, Fr., 106 pounds (6-7)Finished second (106-113 pounds) at the Holy Angels girls tournament in Charlotte.
Abby Phillips, Sr., 120 pounds. (21-16, 12 pins)Won the 120/126 D bracket at the Holy Angels girls tournament in Charlotte last December. Finished third at the Warrior Invitational and fourth in the Northwestern 3A/4A Conference tournament. Went 3-3 in conference matches.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.