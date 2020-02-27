The North Carolina Department of Transportation and city of Hickory will be holding a public meeting concerning two infrastructure projects in northwest Hickory on March 5.
The two projects will be the pedestrian and biking bridge across U.S. 321 and another biking and walking trail segment connecting 11th Avenue NW with Old Lenoir Road.
These projects are extensions of the $40 million bond program Hickory voters approved in 2014. These particular projects are funded by a $17 million federal transportation grant the city received in 2018.
Residents can drop in at the meeting at any time to give feedback and ask questions.
Accommodations will be made for people with disabilities. Requests for special services can be directed to Diane Wilson at 919-707-6073 or pdwilson1@ncdot.gov.
