The Hickory Police received a proclamation from North Carolina Governor Roy Cooper declaring the State is offering a reward up to $5,000 for information regarding vandalism at the police department.
On Feb.14, Hickory Police discovered over 50 black half-inch metal tacks located in private and public parking entrances of the police department, according to a press release from the department. The tacks caused damage to 20 police and at least 10 civilian vehicles.
The proclamation declared that the State is offering the reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for the vandalism.
This crime not only caused extensive damage, but also potentially put public safety at risk, the release stated.
This investigation is on-going and anyone with information is encouraged to contact Hickory Police at 828-328-5551 or Investigator Tammy Johnson at 528-261-2619 or tjohnson@hickorync.gov.
