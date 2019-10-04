Roughly 130 soldiers from a Hickory-based National Guard company will deploy to Kuwait for a year as part of a technical support mission.
The troops received a sendoff during a ceremony held at Tri-City Baptist Church Friday afternoon.
The soldiers deploying are part of the 626th Support Maintenance Company, which is based in Hickory and has a detachment in Newton. The company includes soldiers from across the state.
Capt. Philip Gutierrez, the company commander and a Hickory resident, said he’s ready to go.
“I’ve got just under 10 years in so I’m ready to go across the pond and join the crew of those who have gone,” Gutierrez. “I feel confident in the training of our soldiers, and we will do well over there.”
Gutierrez said the company’s duties will include vehicle maintenance and weapon systems repair.
This deployment will be the first for some in the company, including Sgt. Delbert Rhue, from Raleigh, and Spc. Ashley Craven, who is from Winston-Salem.
Rhue echoed’s Gutierrez’s thoughts.
“I’m ready to get one out of the way,” Rhue said. “I’m in seven years now. I think it’s time for one.”
Craven said she nervous when she first heard about the deployment but is excited about it
Gutierrez added that a number of soldiers in the company have previously deployed.
Master Sgt. Tim Howell, from Vilas, is one of those soldiers. He deployed twice before -- to Iraq in 2004 and 2005 and Egypt in 2013 and 2014.
Even though the circumstances of this deployment are different from his previous ones, Howell said there is still danger.
Howell’s wife Melody said she was trusting in God. “It’s never easy,” Melody Howell said. “Never.”
Brig. Gen. Allen Boyette, assistant adjutant general for sustainment, was among the officers present at the ceremony.
