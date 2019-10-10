HICKORY - In keeping with its mission, “to ensure the political, educational, social and economic equality of rights of all persons and to eliminate racial hatred and discrimination,” the Hickory Branch of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People (NAACP) encourages informed voting – using knowledge of the candidates and what they represent in deciding how to vote.

With that in mind, the Hickory NAACP invites all candidates for Hickory City Council and the Hickory Public Schools Board for the Nov. 5 election to its Oct. 13 meeting. All candidates in attendance will be given the opportunity to make brief introductions of themselves and their platforms.

All NAACP members and Hickory residents are invited to this nonpartisan event at 3 p.m. at Hartzell Memorial United Methodist Church at 465 South Center St. Hickory.

Questions may be sent to hickorynaacp@gmail.com.

