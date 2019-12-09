N.C. Rep. Jay Adams has filed for reelection.
Adams, a Republican, is running for another term from the 96th N.C. House District, which covers the northwestern portion of Catawba County.
Adams will be running against Democrat Kim Bost in a rematch of the 2018 election.
As of yet, there will not be a primary in the race since only one Republican and one Democrat have filed.
So far, the only Catawba County race with a primary is the one for county commissioner. Four Republican candidates have filed for the two at-large seats on the board as of noon on Monday.
The primaries will be held on March 3. Filing for the 2020 elections runs through noon on Dec. 20.
Here's where the list of Catawba County candidates stood as of noon Monday:
Catawba County Board of Commissioners
Barbara Beatty (incumbent, Republican)
Austin Allran (Republican)
Richard Thompson (Republican)
Derek Colson (Republican)
42nd N.C. Senate District
Mark Hollo (Republican)
89th N.C. House District
Mitchell Setzer (incumbent, Republican)
96th N.C. House District
Jay Adams (incumbent, Republican)
Kim Bost (Democrat)
