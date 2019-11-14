DENVER — The East Lincoln boys soccer team hasn’t had to sweat much this season, but the Mustangs got all they could handle from Newton-Conover the last time the Red Devils visited David Clark Stadium on Oct. 29. The Red Devils nearly toppled the state’s top-ranked 2A squad before falling 2-1 in overtime.
Things were much different this time around, as East Lincoln scored three times in the opening 10 minutes and cruised to a 7-1 win over Newton-Conover in the third round of the 2A state playoffs on Wednesday night. Twins Logan and Chase Gilley scored all seven goals for the Mustangs, with Logan surpassing 100 career goals to join his brother as the only boys soccer players in Lincoln County history to reach the century mark.
“They come out here and it’s just amazing to watch sometimes,” East Lincoln coach Billy Howell said of the Gilley twins. “And I could say that about them, I could say that about this entire team. I like to say we do the difficult things and make it look easy and we make the easy look difficult, but tonight the team as a whole was on and they made everything look good for us.”
Chase Gilley notched the first goal for the top-seeded Mustangs (25-0) less than 2 ½ minutes in, while Logan Gilley got on the board in the ninth minute. Chase Gilley added another goal at the 10-minute mark to put the eighth-seeded Red Devils in a 3-0 hole.
“It’s been something that we’ve been really focusing in on for a while and we haven’t been the best at it,” said Howell of his team’s quick start. “… We had a team that was focused and I think we got that focus back last week, and we did the same thing Saturday night against North Lincoln (in a 6-1 second-round victory). I think that game really prepared us for tonight.”
“They take it to another level, I think everyone does when they play us,” added Newton-Conover coach Angelo Palozzi. “They were the better team tonight and all year long. That’s what I told the guys, we just couldn’t recover. It’s like that Mike Tyson quote — ‘Everyone has a plan until you get punched in the mouth.’ And that’s what happened to us early and then we just kind of put our heads down and just couldn’t come back from it.”
East Lincoln continued to pour it on, with Logan Gilley tallying his second goal of the night in the 29th minute. Then, after Chase Gilley handed the hosts a five-goal advantage in the 39th, Logan Gilley scored again in the final minute of the half to give them a 6-0 edge at the intermission.
Following Logan Gilley’s fourth goal early in the second half, the twins were lifted from the contest along with several other starters soon thereafter. Newton-Conover (19-4-1) recorded its only goal when Drew Danner found the back of the net in the 43rd minute, but the Red Devils were unable to pull any closer despite putting numerous shots on goal including attempts by Danner in the 58th and Omar Anota in the 61st.
“It was a great year, but every year can’t be a state championship year,” said Palozzi of his Red Devils, who reached the state finals three times over the previous five seasons. “But East (Lincoln) is a great team, if they lose I’ll be very surprised. … We gelled early on and we had a good year, you just run into a great team here and it’s like I told the guys, someone’s gotta win and someone’s gotta lose.”
Howell also had complimentary things to say about Newton-Conover, particularly goalkeeper Jon Joplin.
“I know this wasn’t his night, but he’s been a nightmare for us for years, and hopefully somebody recognizes how much he’s done,” said Howell of the Red Devils’ senior keeper. “I think he’s won 90 games in four years and that’s just incredible. He’s been the most dominant player out here and it’s been incredible to watch him and see what he’s done. Unfortunately, we’ve been on the bad side of a few of those games, but we have to game plan around him and there’s very few goalkeepers that you have out there that you have to say, ‘How do we beat him?’ instead of just shooting at him. He just does do many phenomenal things.
“Coach Palozzi and them, they’re just the best around here,” he continued. “And to be able to hang with them, let alone get a win against Newton-Conover, being able to do it a couple times, I think speaks a lot about my guys. But at the end of the day, they’re (Newton-Conover) the guys that have been the standard for years and probably will still be.”
The Mustangs return to action on Saturday when they face fellow unbeaten Shelby (22-0-2) in the regional semifinals. The fourth-seeded Golden Lions knocked off fifth-seeded North Forsyth 3-1 on Wednesday.
