Kysa Frye spent every day outside for four cold weeks this fall, but her hands didn’t shake with cold shivers. They shook with excitement.
Frye, a local artist and owner of Kysa Kolors, donated her time and talent to create her first mural on an old brick wall at Hollar Mill, the restored textile mill building on Highland Avenue in Hickory. The opportunity came via Hollar Mill partner Donna Neill and close friend Denise Hoffman-Fuchs.
“Art is so important — it gives something back to a community,” Frye said.
The mural adds brightness and color to the mill, Neill said, and puts on display some of western North Carolina’s greatest assets — the Blue Ridge Mountains.
Frye has admired murals since she was a budding artist watching her talented aunt make broad brush strokes on walls around her Florida hometown. As Frye grew up with training in the arts, eventually moving to Hickory with her mother, she honed her skills to focus on painting. At every chance, she jumped in on mural projects.
This summer brought her first chance at a solo project.
Neill, who was a partner in turning Hollar Mill from a run-down building to a modern business hub, and her friend Hoffman-Fuchs, came up with the idea for a mural to draw people to a back seating area in the mill, where a tall, bland brick wall stuck out.
“We just wanted to clean it up and bring people in,” Neill said.
So they held interviews with artists. Once they met Frye, they knew they’d found the one.
“We were like, ‘She’s our girl,’” Neill said. “We liked her style and how she cared about the community.”
The team came up with a design that pulls together the North Carolina landscape, Frye’s Cherokee heritage, the dog-friendly atmosphere at Hollar Mill and even an “I spy” game.
After four weeks of work in October and November with many cold days in the shade, Frye finished her project. The mural is called “Heavens of Shaconage,” the Cherokee word for “land of blue smoke,” Frye said.
The rolling Blue Ridge Mountains stand out before a backdrop of a red and yellow sunset on the mural. Below the mountains, green hills fall to the bottom of the mural. A tall tree with fall-colored leaves frames one side, while a home with a bush of climbing roses frames the other. Four dogs — based on Neill and Frye’s own dogs — add a playful element to the painting. The final result brought Frye relief and pride.
“It was very satisfying,” Frye said. “I was anxious to get it done, so it felt like I’d achieved something amazing. I was overwhelmed with happiness.”
Up close, there’s more to the mural. Small creatures like deer, ladybugs, butterflies and caterpillars and symbols like an “LR” for Lenoir-Rhyne University, and a cross on a dog’s collar, create a fun I spy game for children and adults. Neill said she wanted to have an aspect to get children involved. Frye plans to continue adding I spy elements to the painting.
The project still isn’t done, Neill said. Down a back alley next to the mural, Neill wants to enlist children to paint their own sections of the mural on a cement wall.
“It’s so important to kids to have a creative outlet,” Neill said.
Frye hopes her mural will be an example to children and the community of what art can bring to the table.
“It brings life to old buildings like this one, and brings happiness,” Frye said. “It adds something. It adds character to a community.”
